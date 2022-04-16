Woman dies in Cape Cod car crash

A driver died early Saturday morning after colliding with utility poles and driving off the road in Centerville, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

Firefighters, police, and an ambulance responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near 695 South Main St. at 1:41 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle rolled over onto its side with one woman inside.