Woman dies in Cape Cod car crash

Vehicle hit utility poles and rolled onto its side in Centerville

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated April 16, 2022, 1 hour ago

A driver died early Saturday morning after colliding with utility poles and driving off the road in Centerville, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

Firefighters, police, and an ambulance responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near 695 South Main St. at 1:41 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle rolled over onto its side with one woman inside.

The crash involved multiple utility poles, according to the fire department, with the vehicle ending up off the roadway. Rescue crews had to use a hydraulic lift to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The woman died on the scene and was not transported to a hospital, the fire department said.

The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. No further information was available Saturday.

