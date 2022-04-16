Woman dies in Cape Cod car crash

A driver died early Saturday morning after colliding with utility poles and driving off the road in Centerville, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.
Firefighters, police, and an ambulance responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near 695 South Main St. at 1:41 a.m., the department said in a statement.
Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle rolled over onto its side with one woman inside.
The crash involved multiple utility poles, according to the fire department, with the vehicle ending up off the roadway. Rescue crews had to use a hydraulic lift to remove the woman from the vehicle.
Advertisement
The woman died on the scene and was not transported to a hospital, the fire department said.
The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. No further information was available Saturday.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.