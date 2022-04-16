Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, April 16-22

The student-led TedxBentleyU’s annual conference presents a line-­up of speakers with “thought-provoking and diverse ‘ideas worth spreading’ through talks and performances (of less than 18 minutes) to an audience of Bentley University students, alumni, and faculty.”

Monday, April 18

“First Shot: The Day the Revolution Began”

Lexington Historical Society, 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., in-person

“The Battle of Lexington and why the Revolution started here.” Presentations begin with the viewing of the Historical Society’s award-winning short documentary “First Shot: The Day the Revolution Began,” followed by a Q&A session with reenactors.

Tuesday, April 19

“Fireside Chat with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker”

The Boston Globe, 11 a.m., virtual

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker talks with Globe climate reporter Sabrina Shankman.

“A Conversation with Juan Carlos Pinzón”

Boston University Latin American Studies, 12 p.m., in-person

A conversation with Juan Carlos Pinzón, ambassador of Colombia to the United States, followed by Q&A.

Wednesday, April 20

“Genealogy: Researching Female Ancestors”

Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., virtual

“The largely standard practice of changing their surnames after marriage can make women hard to track, and many historical records focus on men, with women being listed only under their husband’s name. This class will offer some guidance for researching female ancestors including information about sources that you may not have thought to check.”

Screening: “I Am You”

Brockton Main Library, 6 p.m., in-person

The documentary “I Am You” takes “an objective look at all perspectives of immigration. . . . The goal of the documentary is to educate and encourage empathy from all perspectives.”

“Ecologies of Justice Initiative: Radhika Govindrajan”

The Fletcher School at Tufts University, 6 p.m., virtual and in-person

Radhika Govindrajan, University of Washington professor of anthropology and international studies, explores “how fascist politics is vitalized and naturalized through claims that it is fueled by the agency and desires of more-than-human beings. Drawing on ethnographic evidence from India, it argues that celebratory accounts of ontological politics in which nonhumans play a key part can depoliticize them in ways that do not allow for a sustained and serious engagement with their situated histories and politics.”

National Poetry Month: “Nuggets from the Night: An Anthology of Poetic Expressions: Vol. One”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

BHCC professor George Walters-Sleyon gives readings from his recent publication of over 200 poems written over a period of 15 years, “Nuggets from the Night: An Anthology of Poetic Expressions,” focusing on two categories in the book, “A Panegyric” and “Love and Romance.”

Thursday, April 21

“Public Art: The Mystery, the Magic, and the Making”

MassArt, 6 p.m., in-person

A panel discussion with members of GN Crew Boston and Street Theory. Moderated by Ekua Holmes.

— Compiled by Abi Canina