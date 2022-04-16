After frenetic opening weeks, Trevor Story offering signs of why he’s here

This wasn’t surprising. Story’s path to the Red Sox was a winding one. The 99-day lockout led to a March free-agent scramble, and Story didn’t officially sign until March 23 — little more than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

For Trevor Story, it has been a stretch of firsts: First game with the Red Sox, first Red Sox-Yankees contest, first game at second base, first hit, first home game, first home hit. Yet there is one first that will likely require some time to fulfill: The first display of “the real Trevor Story” for his new team.

Even under normal circumstances, that timing would have created a race to prepare. Yet Story had to leave the Sox and return to Texas shortly after signing for the birth of his son.

When he returned, the clock was already running out on spring training, and Story hadn’t had the opportunity to build his baseball stamina to the point where the Sox could comfortably send him to the backfields at Fenway South to accumulate a half-dozen at-bats on several consecutive days while also giving time to acclimate to second base in games.

Thus, while the season arrived at its official start on April 7, the compressed spring training left many players — particularly late-signing free agents — still in a spring-like state when the games counted. The effort to gain timing against opposing pitchers was further complicated when Story missed three games due to a stomach bug.

Just more than three weeks into his Red Sox career, Story has been around the team for little more than two. Early offensive struggles seemed inevitable.

“We know where he’s at. We know. But you’ve got to find him repetitions at the big league level. He’s going to be okay,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a good big leaguer and we’ve got to play him. At the end of the day, you can control the at-bats. He can do that. He’s a good defender. He’s going to help in that way.”

The Sox are measuring expectations for Story’s offense until he can gain his timing. After a 1-for-3 in Saturday’s 4-0 victory against the Twins, Story is 5-for-20 with a double, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Though he looked off-balance against breaking balls, Story drilled a 95 mph fastball from reliever Josh Winder on Saturday for a hard single to right-center — a hit that had an exit velocity of 103.1 mph, the hardest-hit ball by Story in the young season.

Of the 12 other balls he’s put in play, he made solid contact with just one — a long flyout to left in Detroit. He’s been swinging at everything and connecting with little, entering Saturday with a 24.3 percent swing-and-miss rate that ranked third-highest in the big leagues.

That initial performance might not align with the six-year, $140 million contract Story signed, but it reflects more on the strange runway into the 2022 season than it does on the player’s abilities.

“There were a lot of things going on in a short period of time,” said hitting coach Pete Fatse. “He’s a worker. He works on it constantly, but there’s no substitute for just needing to get in the box and see pitches basically. And then aside from that, getting used to a new league, a whole new set of arms, I think those two things kind of go hand in hand. You just need more time, acclimation. Ideally in spring training, you get the reps, but for him it was a little more condensed.”

Still, the Sox have seen tantalizing flashes of Story’s upside. That drive into deep left field in the last game of the series in Detroit was a routine out in Comerica Park, but would have been a homer in Fenway. Before long, the Sox expect that sort of hard contact to be a routine sight in his new home.

On top of that, Story has looked increasingly comfortable and impactful at his new position. On Saturday, he and Xander Bogaerts collaborated on an impressive double play, with Bogaerts sliding to grab a grounder to his left, making a glove-hand flip, and Story grabbing the ball barehanded before firing to first to retire Gio Urshela.

The athletic play offered a glimpse into what the Sox believe Story can contribute. They are comfortable waiting to see the entirety of his multi-dimensional skill set.

“There’s a couple things he’s ironing out with his mechanics. [But] the pedigree, what he’s done in the past, says he’s a guy that’s really athletic. He can turn on pitches in a hurry and when guys make mistakes here, that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do,” said Fatse. “I’m really excited for us to keep pushing this thing forward. It’s going to be fun.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.