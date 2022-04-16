Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers, 9-6, Friday night.
Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.
Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.
The Barry Bonds Corey Seager treatment.
Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to make it 6-2. The Angels answered with a five-run fifth that included Ohtani’s second homer to lead 7-6.
Bonds’s intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.
Both of the previous bases-loaded intentional walks were also part of victories — the Rays over the Rangers, 7-4, and the Diamondbacks over the Giants, 8-7.
Ohtani, last season’s two-way AL MVP, hit the game’s first pitch 406 feet into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fifth leadoff homer and added a two-run shot in the fifth for his seventh multi-homer game. He came into the game hitting .172 with no RBIs.
Jo Adell, Kurt Suzuki, and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.