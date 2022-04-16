Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers, 9-6, Friday night.

Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.