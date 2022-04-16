Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden snapped its first three-game slide of the season and gave the Bruins a playoff berth for the sixth year in a row.

The losing streak is over, and the Bruins are in the playoffs.

Jeremy Swayman performed a little leap and a chest-bump with backup goalie Troy Grosenick, then wrapped his arms around himself.

Before puck drop, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that if the Bruins couldn’t blow out an opponent, they’d surely take one of those down-to-the-last-second games. That’s what they submitted, fending off the Penguins until the final moments after Trent Frederic and Erik Haula early scored in the first period.

“Get used to this gut-grinding feeling,” NESN’s Jack Edwards implored on the broadcast during a timeout in the final minutes. “It’s that time of year.”

The Bruins (46-24-5) are tied in points (97) with the Penguins (43-24-11), who entered third in the Metropolitan Division. The Bruins, holding the first wild-card spot in the East, put more distance on the Capitals.

All problems were not solved with the win. The Bruins’ power play remains dry, no cleansing spring rains on the horizon. Their 0 for 2 couldn’t extend a 2-1 edge after 40 minutes. They are 0 for their last 25 chances over seven games, six of them without David Pastrnak.

But Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots, put an encouraging 60 minutes on tape, particularly since brother-in-hugs Linus Ullmark is on the shelf for an indeterminate time. Before puck drop, Cassidy said Ullmark would be reevaluated on Monday, after Sunday’s day off.

