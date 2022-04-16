Cowboys cornerback not named as a shooter after pair of arrests made

Two men have been arrested in a fatal shooting from a vehicle in which a Dallas Cowboys player was riding, police in Dallas said Saturday. Dallas cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not mentioned in a news release that said Aries Jones , 28, and Tivione English , 21, were identified as the shooters and arrested. Police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. A Dallas police spokesman Friday declined to confirm Joseph’s involvement in the case, but The Dallas Morning News reported police detectives have interviewed the 22-year-old player. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels , said Friday that Joseph was a passenger in the SUV from which the shots were fired on March 18, but was unarmed and did not shoot the victim, Cameron Ray . Joseph “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent,” Sorrels said, and that he apologizes “for being anywhere near this type of incident.” The Cowboys selected Joseph, the former LSU and Kentucky star, in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft. In a statement, Cowboys officials said they were aware “of the tragic incident” and in contact with Dallas police and the NFL office.

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 loss in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium in a meeting of the English Premier League’s top teams. Manchester City was already trailing, 1-0, when Steffen dawdled controlling the ball, rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Sadio Mané race into the penalty area to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line. Liverpool moved into its first FA Cup final in 10 years, and will play Chelsea or Crystal Palace next month . . . Manchester City apologized to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. A crush before the 1989 FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham at Hillsborough Stadium led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. The chanting Saturday came from the end with City fans and it was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to the intended period of silence that had seen both sets of players gather around the center circle. “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game,” City said in a statement. “The club sincerely apologizes to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.” . . . Cristiano Ronaldo capped his hat trick with a stunning free kick in the 76th minute to give host Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich and boost the team’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot. United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, 3 points behind Tottenham in the English Premier League. For Ronaldo, it was the 50th hat trick of his professional career for his clubs and 60th overall.

TENNIS

Swiatek leads Poland into Billie Jean King Cup finals

New No. 1 Iga Swiatek powered Poland into the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time and they were joined by other newcomers Italy and Kazakhstan in London. Other winners included the Czech Republic — six-time winners since 2011 — and Spain. The United States and Canada were on the brink of advancing with 2-0 leads in the best-of-five qualifiers. The finals are in November at a venue to be decided. Swiatek overpowered Romania’s Andreea Prisacariu, 6-0, 6-0, in the first reverse singles to secure Poland’s unassailable lead. She’s won 19 straight matches, two as the world No. 1 after Ash Barty’s retirement. Camila Giorgi earned the decisive third point for Italy routing Harmony Tan, 6-2, 6-0, in Alghero. Kazakhstan upset visiting Germany in Nur-Sultan when Elena Rybakina overhauled Angelique Kerber, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Czechs were taken the distance by Britain and prevailed, 3-2, in Prague . . . Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas lined up the first big final of the clay-court season against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round. Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3. Tsitsipas was on court just 12 hours after winning a long quarterfinal

HORSE RACING

Lovable and winless Zippy Chippy dead at 31

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. Owner-trainer Felix Montserrate acquired Zippy Chippy in 1995 by trading a 1988 Ford truck for him. Zippy Chippy’s 100th and final defeat came on Sept. 10, 2004, at Northampton (Mass.) Fair, one of the few tracks that hadn’t banned him. Sent off as the second choice in the wagering at 7-2 odds, Zippy Chippy finished last. The gelding’s pedigree suggested he had potential to achieve success on the track, coming from a line that included such famed horses as Buckpasser, Bold Ruler, 1943 Triple Crown winner Count Fleet, Man o’ War, Native Dancer, and La Troienne, one of the most influential broodmares of the 20th century. Zippy Chippy never won, but he came close. He finished second eight times and was third 12 times, with career earnings of $30,834. He competed several times at Belmont Park and Aqueduct, but mostly ran at smaller tracks. Eventually, he was banned from competing at several tracks for such antics as refusing to break from the starting gate. In 2000, he made People magazine’s list of the year’s most intriguing personalities.

COLLEGES

Boston College women’s lacrosse falls at Duke

Maddie Jenner scored the final tiebreaking goal with 1:21 left as the No. 7 Duke women’s lacrosse team defeated No. 2 Boston College, 16-15, in a game the visiting Eagles never led. Eight players scored for the Blue Devils (15-1, 6-1 ACC), who have won nine in a row. Belle Smith led BC (13-2, 5-2) with three goals and a career-high six assists . . . Ragan Smith completed Oklahoma’s rally from last after one rotation to the program’s fifth NCAA women’s gymnastics title title in Fort Worth, as the Sooners (198.2) edged Florida (198.075), Utah (197.750), and Auburn (197.350) in a taut final.

