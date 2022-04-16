EMass baseball: Wilmington’s Ayden Balter headlines Players of the Week

Ayden Balter, Wilmington — The freshman put together a breakout performance Tuesday in an 8-6 win over Wakefield: 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and five RBIs while pitching 3⅓ innings in relief for his first varsity win.
Noah Guanci, Beverly — The lefthander fired a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 5-0 Northeastern win over Peabody.
Pierce Friedman, Swampscott — The senior righthander was sensational in Wednesday’s 1-0 marathon win over Gloucester in 14 innings, tossing 9⅓ innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts.
Nate Hartley, Belmont — In Tuesday’s 7-0 win over Winchester, the junior tossed a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and recording three hits and two runs as the Marauders earned their first win of the season.
Matt Kelley, King Phillip — Pacing a potent week from the Warrior offense, the junior totaled five hits, four runs, and four RBIs as KP averaged nine runs across three wins.
Sean Stephenson, Bishop Feehan — The UConn-bound third baseman basemen continued his torrid start, belting the go-ahead, two-run homer in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over St. Mary’s before adding his third long ball of the season in Thursday’s 9-2 win over Dighton-Rehoboth.
Charlie Walker, Milton — The returning All-Scholastic fired five shutout innings with eight strikeouts in Monday’s 9-1 win over Wellesley. The Northeastern commit also went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in Wednesday’s 13-1 win over Needham.