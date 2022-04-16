EMass baseball: Wilmington’s Ayden Balter headlines Players of the Week

Ayden Balter, Wilmington — The freshman put together a breakout performance Tuesday in an 8-6 win over Wakefield: 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and five RBIs while pitching 3⅓ innings in relief for his first varsity win.

Noah Guanci, Beverly — The lefthander fired a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 5-0 Northeastern win over Peabody.

Pierce Friedman, Swampscott — The senior righthander was sensational in Wednesday’s 1-0 marathon win over Gloucester in 14 innings, tossing 9⅓ innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts.