Former NHL player Tommy McCarthy’s roller-coaster life story is one that Hollywood should look at

The summer of ‘86 swaps were old-world hockey deals. Assets in. Assets out. New nameplates stamped for the backs of sweaters. This was some 20 years before the salary cap and no-move/no-trade clauses made hockey trades more intricate to pull off than spiriting priceless objets d’art out the back door of the Gardner Museum in the dead of night.

Harry Sinden swung a couple of big deals as general manager in the summer of 1986 after the Bruins were rubbed out in three straight (again!) by the Canadiens in Round 1 of the playoffs. Losing to the Habs in the first round became the Black-and-Gold franchise’s rite of spring in the mid-’80s.

The Bruins' Tommy McCarthy (left) receives congratulations from Bob Sweeney after scoring in Game 3 of the Wales Conference finals against the New Jersey Devils on May 6, 1988.

The biggest of Sinden’s deals came June 6, his acquisition of a rawboned Cam Neely from Vancouver that reset the franchise. If only every GM could have a Neely-like heist on his CV.

Neely, who turned 21 that same day, went on to score 344 goals for the Bruins en route to compiling his Hall of Fame career. Today, at age 56, he has been the club’s president for nearly a dozen years.

Three weeks before that monumental swap, Sinden sent a pair of draft picks to the North Stars to acquire Tommy McCarthy, then age 25. Strong and energetic, McCarthy already had seven years of NHL experience (including a 39-goal season) with the North Stars. He lasted in Boston for little more than a season, connecting for 30 goals his first season on Causeway Street.

On Wednesday, McCarthy died of a heart-related aneurysm while in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was 61.

Fun-loving, a bit goofy, it was virtually impossible to dislike McCarthy, as it is a tail-wagging Great Dane that turns a family room into a Hazmat site. He was full of smiles, good words, energy, moves, and talent. The spark in his personality stood out, even in the day when NHL dressing rooms were chock full of characters not afraid to go off team script, willing to repeat something other than clichés and team-screened party lines.

Post-Boston, there were some very difficult years for McCarthy, beginning not long after his NHL days came to an end after only seven games with the Black and Gold in 1987-88.

“It really started when I stopped dreaming,” he told CBC reporter Scott Morrison years later, reflecting on some of the poor choices he made.

At his lowest, McCarthy recalled, his mind-set became, “I had my chance, my life is over . . . ”

His thinking wasn’t hard to comprehend. His low point, which arrived during years behind bars in a federal lockup, was in sharp contrast to where he began his hockey journey, selected ahead of Wayne Gretzky as the No. 1 pick in the 1977 OHL Draft. McCarthy was that talented, averaging 58 goals over two season with Oshawa, a performance that enticed the North Stars to take him with the No. 10 pick in the ‘79 NHL Draft — just two stops after the Bruins claimed Ray Bourque.

The Bruins' biggest acquisition in 1986 was Cam Neely, but Tommy McCarthy made a real impact after his own trade to Boston weeks earlier. BOHN, JOHN GLOBE PHOTO/The Boston Globe

But McCarthy eventually turned his life around, starting on an unconventional hockey surface that he created in Leavenworth, Kan., while serving out a 10-year sentence for a conspiracy to traffic a truckload of marijuana from California to Minnesota. Today, given where drug legislation has gone, such hand-on-the-wheel initiative might have made McCarthy a candidate for marijuana entrepreneur of the year.

But in the 1990s, it meant hard time in a notorious federal pen, a place for murderers, bank robbers, and a goofy, naïve truck driver who’d made some bad friends, and worse decisions, when his playing days came to an end.

Thanks in part to a hockey-loving Leavenworth warden who grew up in Cornwall, Ontario, McCarthy was granted the go-ahead to create a ball hockey program inside the prison walls. Saturday morning clinics led by McCarthy were followed eventually by weekly games — including some that pitted prisoners against guards — and it was during his years guiding that program that McCarthy set coaching as his new career goal.

A reminder about our goals and passions: Sometimes they find us, even at times when it feels our lives are lost.

“There’s a positive to every negative in life,” McCarthy said in the 2008 CBC report, some 10 years into coaching lower-tier junior hockey in Ontario. “When you believe it, it will carry you out of anything.”

McCarthy ended up serving nearly six years in jail, the final year of that in Canada, and by the late-’90s was coaching youth hockey in and around Toronto. In recent years, McCarthy owned and coached the Espanola Express, a Junior A team in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League. Players and friends there affectionately called him “El Gringo.”

All told, a rehabilitated, rejuvenated McCarthy spent nearly a quarter-century in coaching, guiding hundreds of kids in their journey within the game. As Steve Simmons, the longtime Toronto Sun columnist wrote later in the week, there’s a movie to be made about McCarthy’s life. It’s one, in fact, that should have hit the screen long ago.

Along the way, McCarthy said in a recent interview, he redefined his idea of wealth, having learned to value relationships with players, friends, and family above everyday assets such as homes, cars, boats, jewelry, and money.

“The most precious gift we can offer others,” he said, “is our time.”

CONTRACT GOALS

Gaudreau will net himself a good deal

Former BC star Johnny Gaudreau should make a hefty sum this summer on the open market. Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Ex-Boston College Eagle Johnny Gaudreau, enjoying a career season (101 points through 74 games) with the Flames, can shop till he drops this summer as an unrestricted free agent.

One edge the Flames will have in an attempt to keep Gaudreau, who turns 29 in August, is that they can offer him the max eight years in term. Otherwise, he’ll be capped at seven. However, given the diminutive left winger’s size (5 feet 9 inches) and age, the market might only offer him five or six years, and perhaps right around his current cap figure ($6.75 million).

Remember: The overall cap is expected to jump barely over 1 percent next season, from $81.5 million to $82.5 million. The Flames also will have Matthew Tkachuk ($7 million), a restricted free agent, with hand out for a new deal — one likely to bring him in excess of $9 million per, if he folds in some of his UFA years.

It could be Johnny Hockey is yesterday’s news in Southern Alberta — and perhaps great news for the Devils, if Gaudreau cares to return to his home state. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is positioned to have upward of $30 million to shop with this summer, about one-third of that reflected in P.K. Subban’s $9 million finally being off the books.

Gaudreau, by the way, is the lone US college player to average a point per game over his now eight full seasons in the league, dating to the start of 2014-15 (factoring a minimum 500 games over that stretch). Of the top 10 players in that group, Chicago’s Patrick Kane is the only other American.

Headed into Friday night’s games, here are the 10 current NHLers averaging a point or more since 2014-15 (minimum 500 games): Kane, Chicago (681 points, 584 games, 1.17 points per game), Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (636 points, 552 games, 1.15 ppg), Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (576 points, 502 games, 1.15 ppg), Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (562 points, 503 games, 1.12 ppg), Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (611 points, 552 games, 1.11 ppg), Brad Marchand, Boston (602 points, 567 games, 1.06 ppg), Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (579 points, 549 games, 1.06 ppg), Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay (522 points, 504 games, 1.04 ppg), Alex Ovechkin, Washington (591 points, 590 games, 1.00 ppg), and Gaudreau, Calgary (594 points, 593 games, 1.00 ppg).

ETC.

After college, NHL a nice career choice

The Bruins have hit on several college free agents in recent years, most notably Michigan State's Torey Krug. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The college free agent market, typically for players age 21 and older, rarely delivers big hits. Most of the primo talent gets snatched up in the amateur draft, framed around 18-year-olds.

Many in the industry believe (hand up here) that waiting until age 19 or 20 would provide clubs with a far better read of the playing stock, better projection of how they would fare in the NHL. By the way, it was in large part because of Tommy McCarthy’s insistence, and threat of suing the league, that led to the NHL Draft age being lowered from 20 to 18.

The Bruins have been active in the CFA market again this spring, particularly with the surprise signing last Saturday of Georgii Merkulov, the clever Russian forward who led Ohio State in scoring this season (34 points in 36 games) as a 21-year-old freshman. Last month, they also brought aboard Marc McLaughlin after his four seasons at BC. The previously undrafted forward has impressed, knocking home three goals with his clearly made-for-the-NHL shot.

To date, Torey Krug, signed out of Michigan State by then-GM Peter Chiarelli, stands as the club’s best find in the CFA market. Current GM Don Sweeney played a key part in Krug’s discovery and signing, but to the GM goes the credit — and more often the criticism.

Kevan Miller also signed in Boston under Chiarelli’s watch, out of Vermont in 2011. Coached up by Bruce Cassidy at AHL Providence, Miller became a tough, valuable contributor to the back line for years, ending with last season’s playoff run.

In Sweeney’s time as GM (since 2015), it was that first year that delivered the best goods, including the trio of Austin Czarnik (Miami University), Frank Vatrano (UMass Amherst), and Noel Acciari (Providence College).

Czarnik, now Seattle property, has been a fringe player on four NHL rosters. Vatrano, these days riding on a line with Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, has been the best scorer, entering weekend play with 99 career goals. Acciari, who departed for Florida as a free agent, brings an element of toughness that the Bruins still miss on the bottom six.

The biggest CFA hit of them all? Hard to argue against Adam Oates, who slipped through the draft in 1980 and began his RPI career two years later. Signed by the Red Wings after his junior year, he first made his name as Brett Hull’s setup man in St. Louis for two-plus seasons, prior to coming to Boston for about five years en route to the Hall of Fame.

Remembering Bossy

More sad news Friday morning with the loss of goal-scoring great Mike Bossy, key member of the Islanders dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup titles (1980-83) and a record 19 consecutive playoff series before the Oilers finally erased them in the ‘84 Cup Final.

The Drive For Five ended in Northlands Coliseum, a flurry of orange and blue balloons cascading from the rafters over the slumped shoulders of Denis Potvin, Billy Smith, Bossy, et al.

Bossy, 65, succumbed to lung cancer at his home in Quebec.

Selected 15th in the 1977 draft, the 19-year-old “Boss” immediately established himself as an elite goal scorer, potting 53 his rookie season, soon paired with Trio Grande linemates Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies. Bossy scored on fast, feathery slap shots and searing wristers.

What separated Bossy above scorers of the day — and perhaps of all time — was the quickness and accuracy of his release. He was a pure shooter, his shots flying off his stick blade seemingly before he received the pass. In later years, Brett Hull succeeded with a similarly bedeviling release. The Golden Brett, though, relied more on a knack to find an open space and tee up shots. Bossy spun his gold more off the rush, skating into shots, picking apart goalies victimized by his sleight-of-stick magic.

Islanders legend Mike Bossy died this week after a battle with lung cancer. Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

“His release was unbelievable,’ said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, noting that Bossy and Phil Esposito were prime shooters for young players to copy. “[Bossy] was a bigger guy than people thought. He fought through a lot of traffic back then. There was a lot of hackin’ and whackin’, and he took the brunt of it because he scored.”

Bossy finished with 573 goals and 1,126 points in 752 games, only 30 years old when a bad back forced him to retire. If not for his back, he might have challenged Gordie Howe’s mark of 801 goals — now second to Wayne Gretzky’s 894.

One for the ages

One from the road: Boarded a jam-packed hotel elevator Sunday morning in downtown Washington, headed to the arena for the Bruins matinee vs. the Capitals.

Positioned in back, with cumbersome computer bag, I waited for rest of group to file off, calculating I would be last to leave when door opened on ground floor. Fellow passenger, a very nice middle-age man, held door, nodded my way, insisting that he be the last to leave.

“Ah, very nice,” I said to him, “letting the old guy leave before you . . . thanks!”

Laughing out loud as I scooted through the door, he patted me on the shoulder said, “Yes . . . beautiful respect.”

Loose pucks

Drew Doughty is a major loss for the Kings. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Only some 48 hours after Drew Doughty had wrist surgery, ending the elite defenseman’s season, the Kings had their bench door blown off in a 9-3 smackdown by the Avalanche in Denver. They weren’t exactly sitting pretty in the Pacific, but by the end of that night the Kings had Dallas and Vegas ready to push them out of wild-card contention. It’s going to be a tough hold for Anze Kopitar and crew with Doughty out of the picture till October. One pleasant development on the LA back line this season: rookie Sean Durzi, finally moving to the varsity after two-plus seasons with AHL Ontario. The No. 52 pick in 2018 has been a steady hand, worthy of All-Rookie consideration . . . Had Jerry York’s timeline been different in his days coaching at Bowling Green, his stop before his legendary run at Boston College, Cassidy might have suited up for Bowling Green instead of his hometown OHL Ottawa. York already had committed to Garry Galley and Dave Ellett for his back line and was hoping that Cassidy could defer for a year. Instead, Cassidy was selected by the 67s in the fall of 1982, leading to his first-round selection by the Blackhawks the following June. “So we crossed paths long ago,” said Cassidy, noting his admiration for York, 76, who announced his retirement Wednesday. The two coaches, noted Cassidy, have met up a couple of times a season to play golf in recent years, with the elder York getting strokes. “That’s going to change now,” said Cassidy, “if he’s going to have some free time.” . . . Just as the correct pronunciation is LEEN-us Ullmark, the correct pronunciation is Hampus LEEND-holm . . . No fewer than eight Massachusetts high schoolers, all at prep schools, have been ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the July 7-8 draft in Montreal. Mike Fisher, a 6-2 St. Mark’s defenseman, was rated the best of the bunch at midseason . . . Kreider, an ex-BC Eagle, popped in his 50th goal of the season Tuesday night vs. the Hurricanes, making him the second American this season to reach 50, following Auston Matthews. Kreider, from Boxford, is the first Mass. player to strike for 50 since Keith Tkachuk led the league with 52 goals in 1996-97.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.