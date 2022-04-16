Game 8: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

Tanner Houck is looking for a bounceback of his own, having struggled through just 3 ⅓ innings at Yankee Stadium last week in his first start of the season. The righthander has only face Minnesota once, a no-decision last August after allowing three runs in 4 ⅔ innings of work.

After Friday’s disappointing season opener , the Red Sox will hope to earn their first Fenway win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Sox will try and get the bats going against Twins offseason acquisition Sonny Gray, one of their favorite opponents — Gray is 1-6 against Boston in his career, with a 6.64 ERA in nine appearances.

Lineups

TWINS (3-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Sonny Gray (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

RED SOX (3-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Houck: Arraez 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Kepler 1-3, Polanco 1-3, Sanó 1-1, Sánchez 0-6, Urshela 0-1

Red Sox vs. Gray: Bogaerts 4-11, Bradley Jr. 5-20, Devers 2-9, Hernández 0-2, Martinez 4-10, Plawecki 0-2, Shaw 2-8, Story 0-3, Verdugo 0-2, Vázquez 0-4

Stat of the day: Gray’s 6.64 career ERA against the Red Sox is his second-worst mark against any team; only the Athletics have hit him harder.

Notes: Gray hasn’t faced the Red Sox since a scoreless, two-inning relief appearance in 2018, when he pitched for the Yankees. However, Gray allowed six runs in each of his two other 2018 appearances against Boston, both starts ... Byron Buxton went for an MRI exam after leaving Friday’s game with knee soreness following a slide into second, but his status wasn’t updated by Friday night ... Rafael Devers is on a 12-game hit streak dating back to last season, the longest of his career ... Both teams are looking to climb back to .500 with a win Saturday.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.