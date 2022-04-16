Garrett Whitlock has worked to become an armed threat with the development of four legitimate pitches

The Sox figured he could add another pitch to his repertoire, too, and settled on a slider. So, Whitlock practically learned that pitch on a fly during the season. Since he harnessed the ability to throw a two-seamer — in to righties; away to lefties — the slider became a pitch that had the opposite effect of his two-seamer: away to righties and in to lefties.

When Garrett Whitlock became a key part of the Red Sox’ pitching staff last year, the coaching staff and Whitlock felt he could take his success a step further. Whitlock came up through the minors with a four-seam fastball and changeup mix. But Whitlock began developing a two-seamer to attack lefthanders going away and inside to righties.

That gave Whitlock four legitimate pitches with which to attack hitters, who wound up batting just .216 against his slider.

That pitch, however, had horizontal break to it. Heading into this year, pitching coach Dave Bush and Whitlock decided that they wanted to incorporate some vertical depth, too.

“It was something that Bush brought to me during the spring,” He said, ‘Hey let’s try and get a little bit more depth on it. So I’m just thinking, kind of, like, throwing over the top a little more. My arm angle doesn’t change, but I think over the top and it’s gotten a little more vertical so far.”

The vertical depth over horizontal depth doesn’t match the rest of Whitlock’s arsenal, but that, in part, is what the Sox want. He still can still shape that pitch horizontally, but adding in the vertical shape to it makes Whitlock a bit less predictable.

“It’s just something we’re throwing in there to get guys off my two-seamer and changeup,” Whitlock said. “Those are my two main pitches.”

Josh Taylor to return

Josh Taylor will return to action soon. The Sox lefthander was in the Red Sox clubhouse Saturday and said he came out of Friday’s live batting practice feeling good. Taylor said he’s slated to throw an inning for the Worcester Red Sox Sunday. Sox manager Alex Cora said that would likely be the case, too.

“I’m getting back into the swing of things here,” Taylor said. “My body feels great. My arm feels great. I’m ready to take that next step. I’m excited to get some real game [action] and I’m dying to play. It’s getting more real now.”

Taylor missed the entire spring. As a result, the Red Sox will have to treat his progression like a spring training with Taylor making roughly five or six appearances. Taylor traveled from Fort Myers, Fla., to Fenway Thursday in order to be with the team for Opening Day on Friday, which Taylor said helped get him in that baseball frame of mind.

“I think coming up to Boston is probably the best for me right now,” Taylor said. “You know, sitting in Florida, it kind of gets kind of boring. You do your thing early in the day, and that’s it. I like being around the team, and I like feeling that competitive nature in the clubhouse.

Special apparel

The Red Sox will wear their yellow City Connect jerseys again Sunday. They will wear their white jerseys with “Boston” across the front on Monday in conjunction with Patriots’ Day and the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.

It will be the first Marathon Monday on Patriots’ Day since 2019. The series finale matchup with the Twins will begin at 11:10 a.m.

“I think it’s great,” Cora said. “It’s great for the city. Just the whole atmosphere — the whole weekend itself, is amazing. It’s a special one. As a player, you know. You see the 11:10 [a.m.] start, but it doesn’t matter. Everybody knows that it’s a special day and we’re going to enjoy it.”

Progress reports

James Paxton, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is making progress and threw a bullpen Friday. Chris Sale (right rib stress fracture) continues to play catch. It is yet to be determined when Sale will begin throwing. Both Sale and Paxton will travel to Tampa for the first leg of the team’s three-city, 10-game road trip next week. The pair will drive back to Fort Myers, Fla., following that series vs. the Rays and continue their rehab.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.