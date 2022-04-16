Kaysie Demoura delivers a walkoff win for No. 5 Taunton softball over Newton North

Demoura was mobbed by teammates as her hit lifted the fifth-ranked Taunton softball team to a walkoff win, besting No. 16 Newton North, 5-4, in a nonleague thriller Saturday at Jack Tripp Field.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the winning run on third base, Demoura connected with a well-executed pitch from Newton North senior Ella Maher that dropped past center fielder Sam Mealey, scoring junior Kyleah Plumb.

Kaysie Demoura jumped to the front of the postgame handshake line, a smile beaming ear to ear as she wore a chain with the Taunton Tiger mascot hanging over her jersey.

“They stuck together and they found a way to win it,” Taunton coach Carrie Consalvi said of her squad, the defending Division 1 champion. “I’m proud of them, they hung in there.”

Taunton (5-1) scored twice in the first inning. Freshman shortstop Brooke Aldrich scored Plumb on a ground ball to second base. Junior Ava Venturelli crushed a no-doubt solo homer, making perfect contact with a ball over the plate and sending it well into the woods in left field.

Taunton pitcher Liv Mendonca was relieved by hard-throwing freshman Catherine Larson at the start of the sixth inning with a 4-3 lead. But after two singles and a walk, Mendonca was back in the circle, in a bases-loaded, no-out jam. The senior mitigated the damage to just one run, putting the team on her back in a clutch situation by inducing soft contact.

“If I bring Liv back in with her offspeed and her movement, I can induce short fly balls, which is exactly what we did,” said Consalvi. “Whatever the situation is around her, she just seems to go ice cold and deal with it. She’s very impressive.”

Mendonca got stronger as the game went on, increasing her spin and showcasing pinpoint command, especially around the knees. She finished by allowing four hits and one walk with three unearned runs in seven innings, striking out six.

Katie Tobin paced the offense for Newton North (4-1), finishing 2 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.

“I have a great senior class,” Newton North coach Lauren Baugher said.

“I wanted to schedule Taunton twice because they have a great program. Every year, they’re really good, really well-coached, really aggressive. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. This will be something moving forward that will help fuel our team.”

Senior Liv Mendonca started and finished Taunton's 5-4 nonleague win over Newton North. DebeeTlumacki

Ella Maher slid home with a run for Newton North in the sixth inning. DebeeTlumacki

Brooks 20, Milton Academy 0 — Andover’s Jackie Giordano struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings of work for Brooks (1-1) in the Independent School League contest.

Cardinal Spellman 8, West Bridgewater 3 — Ava Loud tossed a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing five hits for the Cardinals (4-2) in the nonleague win.

Reading 12, North Reading 0 — Freshman Ava Kiley launched a home run and senior Analise Grady pitched five shutout innings in a nonleague win for the Rockets (4-1).

St. Mark’s 15, BB&N 3 — Kaitlyn Breslin (4 hits) belted two homers and Avery McInerny (4 hits, HR, 3 RBIs) and Mia Overbye (3 hits, 3 RBIs) also contributed offensively for the Lions (2-0) in the Independent School League matchup. Riley Jahnle had six strikeouts.

Tewksbury 16, Wilmington 2 — Sam Ryan struck out nine, leading the No. 14 Redmen (3-1) to a nonleague win.

Woburn 13, Latin Academy 8 — Junior Morgan Barmash (4 hits) homered and sophomore Erin Govostes collected three hits for the Tanners (4-1) in the nonleague win.

Baseball

Cohasset 13, Blue Hills 2 — Justin Appleby (2 for 2) belted a home run and a triple, and Travis Mckeen (1 for 1, triple, 4 walks) scored four runs for the Skippers (3-1) in the Brian F. O’Donnell Tournament win.

Lawrence Academy 10, St. George’s 0 — Starter Brayden Ryan dazzled, hurling five shutout innings with no walks and nine strikeouts in an Independent School League win for the Spartans (5-0).

Lynnfield 8, Wakefield 3 — Tim Pidero scattered four hits over seven innings for the Pioneers (1-2) in the nonleague win.

Nobles 12, Middlesex 6 — Alastair Rose earned the win, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts and no earned runs, while allowing only two hits. Dagen Darnell (4 hits, two RBIs), Jake Bollin (2 hits, HR, 2 RBIs), and Peyton Rose (2 hits, 2 RBIs) produced at the plate for Nobles (1-2).

Pentucket 7, Triton 4 — Ethan Hunt smashed a three-run homer and tossed a five-hitter for Pentucket in the Cape Ann win.

Thayer 10, Rivers 3 — Senior Gavin Toland (3 for 3, 3 RBIs) hit a home run, a double, and scored two runs for the Tigers (3-3) in the ISL win. Junior Ryan Hawley picking up the win after striking out six batters over five innings and allowing one earned run.

Watertown 2, Essex Tech 1 — Senior Casey Williams struck out eight, and Owen Newlon picked up the save for the Raiders (1-5) in the nonleague matchup. Justin MacCormack drove in a run, and Emilio Berndt tallied two hits for the visitors.

Wellesley 6, Waltham 5 — Tate Bannish (3 for 5) hit the walkoff single to give the Raiders (2-2) the nonleague win. Gabe Albertson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the hosts.

Xaverian 7, Hopkinton 2 — Senior pitcher TJ Dimitriou surrendered just one earned run in six-plus innings of work, pacing the Hawks (1-4) to a nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Dexter Southfield 12, Northfield Mt. Hermon 8 — Ben Concepcion (9 for 12) and PJ O’Rourke (7for 10) each dominated faceoffs to help Dexter Southfield (4-2) pick up the ISL win.

Marblehead 17, Masconomet 9 — Mike Rossi and Cooper Haas each had three goals and Cooper Easley, Tristen Dillon and Silas McLellan scored once for the Magicians (3-2) in the Northeastern Conference tilt. Colin Dillon made 11 saves.

Oliver Ames 18, East Bridgewater 7 — Wyatt Fritchman (6 goals, 2 assists), Ben Reardon (5 goals), and Ryan Jaco (3 goals) led the Tigers (2-1) to the nonleague contest. Noah Isleib made eight saves.

Girls’ lacrosse

Boston Latin 16, Winchester 6 — Senior Reagan O’Brien scored her 400th career goal for the Wolfpack (4-0) in the nonleague win.

Brooks 10, Milton Academy 9 — Molly Driscoll and Lydia Tangney each netted three goals and Kate Couglin and Maddy Dombal each scored twice for Brooks (4-1) in the Independent School League showdown.

Thayer 12, Rivers 5 — Seniors Caroline Kendall (5 goals) and Anna Kenney (2 goals), and juniors Izzy Amonte (2 goals) and Emily Johnson (2 goals) powered the Tigers to the ISL win.

