Red Sox post first shutout win of the season in whitewash of the Minnesota Twins

The Sox lived on the long ball in this one, too,

Tanner Houck picked up his first win of the season with 5⅔ scoreless inings, and was backed up by Matt Strahm and Garrett Whitlock, who locked up the win by throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings. Whitlock, who pitched four innings in relief Tuesday, shut the door on the Twins’ potent offense, striking out five in that span.

The Red Sox tallied their first home win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory against the Twins in Saturday afternoon’s contest at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo belted his third homer of the season in the second inning of Sonny Gray. Gray left the contest in that same frame with right hamstring tightness. Josh Winder replaced him and in the third and gave up a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts, who entered the day just 5 for 23 so far this year.

Houck couldn’t find the plate in his first outing of the season last week against the Yankees. It ended with Houck lasting just 3⅓ innings at Yankees Stadium. Houck walked three batters and hit another, leading to three earned runs in that span.

The lack of command is what has plagued Houck and lingers as a concern as to whether to consider him a starter or going back to the bullpen as a reliever in the long term.

But Houck can be a dominant pitcher. One who can suffocate a lineup with his four-seam fastball, two-seamer, slider, and the occasional splitter.

In Saturday’s start against the Twins, Houck’s command was once again an issue to begin the contest.

Houck faced three batters in the first inning. Each of those counts went to 3-2. Houck fell behind in the count, tossing at least three balls three more times from the second through the third inning. He walked two batters in that span of three innings. But some good fortune, coupled with Houck’s overall ability, guided him through 5⅔ innings without surrendering a run.

In the first inning, he wiggled out of trouble with an inning-ending double play. He got Carlos Correa swinging on a slider for the second out of the inning and then Christian Vázquez doubled off Jorge Polanco on an attempted steal.

In the third, Houck walked Nick Gordon and surrendered a Miguel Sanó single to left. But following a mound visit, Houck induced Ryan Jeffers to hit into a double play, which was followed by a Luis Arraez ground out.

Houck settled in, though, from the fourth until manager Alex Cora summoned Matt Strahm from the Sox bullpen with two outs in the fifth. Houck’s day ended after 89 pitches (50 for strikes) with the righthander allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

