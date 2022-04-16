Revolution hold on for a victory over Charlotte FC

Adam Buksa and Matt Polster made the difference, providing the Revolution goals and also contributing hold-up play, physicality, and inspiring ball distribution.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have not broken their habit of surrendering late goals. But they were resilient enough to survive in taking a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night.

The Revolution's Adam Buksa (9) heads the ball into the net to score in the first half of a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

The Revolution (2-4-1, 7 points), who visit D.C. United next Saturday, snapped a four-game losing streak and avenged a loss to Charlotte (3-5-0, 9 points).

The Revolution’s aggressive pressure kept Charlotte on the defensive early, forcing it to play back to goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. Eventually, the high-press tactic became less effective, as Charlotte adjusted and the Revolution tired. By then, the Revolution had the lead, as Buksa headed in a Brandon Bye cross in the eighth minute. The play was set up as DeJuan Jones advanced on the left wing, and Polster found Bye on the right.

Advertisement

Polster upped the lead, blocking an attempted clearance off a free kick in the 72d minute. Emmanuel Boateng earned the free kick, going down as he was going past Guzman Corujo. Carles Gil played the ball to Sebastian Lletget, whose shot was parried just outside the goal area. Polster then closed down Corujo, whose left-foot attempt to clear was blocked into the net.

Substitute Cristian Ortiz cut the deficit, lobbing over Brad Knighton into the far side of the net in the 85th minute.

In the first half, Polster kept things under control in midfield, and also opened the field with inspired passes to the wings. Polster also had a close-in drive saved (33d) and was cautioned by referee Pierre Luc-Laziere (27th).

Buksa was off target with a diving header (12th), went high on a Carles Gil feed (17th), hit the side net (28th).





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.