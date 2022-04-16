Situational baseball paying off big for Scituate

With the Sailors leading, 2-0, into the top of the fourth inning against Patriot League rival Hingham, Harbormen right fielder Tadd Cavanaugh slips a single through the right side.

Eight hours later, on a misty Thursday afternoon, those words come to fruition.

It’s a little after 9 in the morning and Scituate coach Craig Parkins is on the phone expounding on his team’s ability to play situational baseball.

With two strikes on the next hitter, Scituate starter Jordan Barthel drops a breaking ball in the dirt, inducing a swing and miss for the strikeout as Cavanaugh took off for second. Senior catcher Connor Stone scoops up the ball and fires a perfect throw to second for an unorthodox double play. Threat extinguished.

In the bottom of the frame, No. 8 hitter Johnny Kinsley beats out an infield single before Neil Sullivan places a perfect bunt down the third base line, turning a sacrifice into a single. Leadoff hitter Ben Whitman steps to the plate, chokes up, and raps an opposite-field, two-run single, propelling Scituate to its fourth straight win to open the season.

“Those little things spark the offense,” Stone said. “When Sully had that little bunt everyone lights up and gets excited. Then the hits come through after that.”

With a combination of small ball, solid defense, and impeccable pitching, the Sailors have high hopes for 2022. An April 8 win over Plymouth North solidified that hope.

“We had that one marked on the calendar for months,” said Stone. “That was huge. That’s probably the first time we’ve beat them in 15 years.”

While Scituate has enjoyed recent success — winning a playoff game in 2021, championing the Fisher Division in 2019, and enjoying a Cinderella run to the Division 3 South semifinals in 2015 — this might be the most complete team in Parkins’s eight years as coach. It helps that much of the lineup already has helped the school to one of its most successful athletic years.

“They’ve experienced pressure, winning on the road, having their backs against the wall,” Parkins said. “It translates well to the kind of intensity I want them to show.”

Third baseman Mike Sheskey was a captain on the football team that won the Division 4 Super Bowl. Whitman, the leadoff hitter and shortstop, skated on the hockey team that reached the Division 3 state semifinals. Kinsley, the left fielder, was on the basketball team that reached the Division 2 state semifinals. Henry Gates, Dylan McDonald, Brendan Boyle, and George Barthel were part of those long playoff runs.

“Seeing those winning teams motivates us and we know we can do it,” said Sheskey, a Williams football commit. “Everyone knows it’s possible. You just have to work for it, put the effort in and work together.”

Through four games, Scituate has outscored opponents 20-4, giving up just one run in its last 21 innings. Jordan Barthel, a lanky junior righthander, has allowed one hit in nine innings while striking out 14. Senior Grayden Harris has struck out 19 in 11⅓ innings, including a one-hitter against Pembroke. McDonald has a win and a save in 7⅓ innings of relief.

“Anybody who is out there on the mound I feel like we’re going to win the game,” said Whitman, a Nichols baseball commit. “We have so much confidence in Jordan, Dylan, Grayden.”

Jordan Barthel has been equally lethal at the dish with a .583 average, seven RBIs, and four doubles. Even those at the bottom of the order — Kinsley (.454, four runs) and Sullivan (.363, four runs) — have been coming through, helping Whitman drive in four runs from the leadoff spot.

“We have great chemistry,” Jordan Barthel said. “I knew we would be good to start the season. We just have to keep rolling.”

JJ Adams (5) celebrated with his Scituate teammates after getting out of a tough jam in the Sailors' win over Hingham last week. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Now starting at third base, Mike Sheskey was a force on the Division 4 Super Bowl champion football team for Scituate last fall. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Extra bases

▪ The inaugural Super 8 Baseball Classic regular-season tournament will be held next Saturday at Braintree High with a tripleheader featuring all five past MIAA Super 8 champions and four-time runner-up St. John’s Prep. The schedule is: Newton North vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury (noon), Franklin vs. St. John’s Prep (3 p.m.), North Andover vs. Braintree (6 p.m.). The MIAA dropped the Super 8 from its postseason in the transition to the new statewide format.

▪ Defending Division 2 state champion St. Mary’s will spend April vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C., competing in matchups against Ocean Township, N.J., Marion, S.C., and Niles Valley, Ohio . . . Duxbury and North Quincy played a wild Patriot League game Monday night with the Dragons prevailing, 27-20. The game was tied at 17 after four innings and the teams combined for 36 hits . . . Monday’s nonleague matchup between Lincoln-Sudbury and Algonquin was suspended after six innings because of darkness with the score tied, 10-10. The game will be completed at a later date . . . Defending Division 1 champion Xaverian was 0-4 entering Saturday’s game against Hopkinton . . . Former BC High star Mike Vasil fired four shutout innings of one-hit ball this past week in his first start of the season for St. Lucie, the Single A affiliate of the New York Mets.

Games to watch

▪ Monday, No. 3 Milton vs. No. 5 Catholic Memorial, 11 a.m. — The Wildcats have won four straight since a season-opening loss at Austin Prep. CM is also playing well, defeating BC High and Xaverian last week.

▪ Wednesday, No. 6 Walpole at No. 15 North Attleboro, noon — Both teams enter with momentum after beating Franklin this past week. Walpole has won four straight and NA is undefeated.

▪ Wednesday, Danvers at Masconomet, noon — Two of the top teams annually in the Northeastern Conference square off in the first of two meetings.

▪ Thursday, Xaverian at Norwood, 11 a.m. —The reigning Division 1 champion looks to rebound from a slow start against Norwood.

▪ Saturday, St. John’s Prep vs. Franklin, 3 p.m. — The second game of the Super 8 Classic at Braintree High features two of the top program’s in EMass seeking a signature early-season win.

Globe correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this report.



