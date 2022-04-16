In sports, April is the coolest, not the cruellest, month

For American sports fans, April is an endless barrage of sports activity. It is the month that gives us the Final Fours. It is the month that gives us the men’s Frozen Four. It is the month of the Masters. It is the month of the NBA playoffs. It is the month of the NFL Draft. Around here, it is the month of the Boston Marathon.

I saved the best for last, at least for me. It is the month when baseball returns.

The men’s Final Four was in New Orleans, which means it was off to a good start before any balls were thrown up. It was the blue-bloodiest Final Four gathering of all time, including historically royal franchises North Carolina, Duke, and Kansas, as well as Villanova, winner in 2016 and ‘18, and in its third Final Four in six years.

The Duke-Carolina semifinal matched outgoing coach Mike Krzyzewski against his school’s archrival (an oft-abused phrase, but in this case 100 percent accurate). The game was never going to live up to the hype, except that it did. The only thing missing was an overtime or two.

Kansas overwhelmed Villanova in the other semi, but the championship game was memorable. Down 15 at the half, the Jayhawks put on a second-half clinic. The entire event lived up to its promise.

A quarter-century ago, Geno Auriemma took over an undistinguished women’s basketball program at Connecticut and turned it into an annual symbol of excellence. Dawn Staley may very well be doing the same thing at South Carolina. That is, until some professional team snaps her up, and it doesn’t have to be populated by women.

We had Denver winning the men’s Frozen Four over Minnesota State right here in our TD Garden, and now there is earth-shaking local college news. Jerry York is retiring. He does so after a record 1,123 victories and five NCAA men’s hockey championships, the first at Bowling Green and the last four at Boston College. A quite compelling case can be made that Jerry York is the greatest coach BC has ever had, in any sport.

Want to talk continuity? York was only the fourth coach since the program was revived in 1932 by John “Snooks” Kelley. Kelley was succeeded by Len Ceglarski, Steve Cedorchuk, and York. I am not counting the brief hello-goodbye of Mike Milbury, who took over from Cedorchuk in 1994 before giving it back two months later without having coached a game.

It's hard not to love the Masters, and Scottie Scheffler's win — capped off by a nervous four-putt 18th — was a memorable one. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Masters. One thing we know for sure is that Scottie Scheffler forever will be the answer to the following trivia question: “Who is the only Masters champ to four-putt the 72nd hole and still win by three strokes?”

There was no real back-nine drama Sunday, but Rory McIlroy may have set the table for some big news at the PGA, US Open, and The Open by his rising finish. I think it’s safe to say I am not the only one who roots for the guy, who never seems to say, or do, the wrong thing.

As for Scheffler, it may be too much to ask of anyone to match his last two months. It was positively Tigeresque.

Speaking of whom, may I join colleague Dan Shaughnessy in saying we should remove Tiger Woods from the proverbial pedestal until there is some proper public remorse shown concerning his infamous highway mishap? He did not have an auto accident. He caused an accident, all by himself.

We are approaching the phenomenon known as the NFL Draft. It is the granddaddy of American sports drafts, having materialized in 1936. University of Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger, the Heisman Trophy winner, was taken by the hometown Bears as the first No. 1 selection. Berwanger was unable to reach a satisfactory salary agreement and never played a down of pro football. That doesn’t happen much anymore.

The NFL Draft has always mattered, but it wasn’t until ESPN got into the act that the NFL took on a life of its own to become a 365-day topic of discussion. Let me assure the young’uns there was no Mel Kiper Jr. figure 30 years ago. Writers did a little homework and that was it. Now it is a three-day extravaganza, and it can safely be labeled an industry and a rite of April.

There is nothing to be said about the Boston Marathon that hasn’t been said a trillion times before. I just wish Jerry Nason could reincarnate himself to write one of his legendary tributes to the race he loved.

As far as baseball and the NBA playoffs are concerned, it turns out that T.S. Eliot may actually have been a frustrated sports fan. Otherwise, why would he have written this in his celebrated poem, “The Waste Land”?

“April is when we dare to hope. In the Waste Land, nothing can be crueler than hope, since it can only lead to disappointment. In the Waste Land, hope hurts, and April hurts most of all by mocking us with possibilities that can never be realized.”

He is speaking from the grave to Cleveland Guardians fans. Steve Kwan is not going to hit .500.

But he’s having a heck of an April, the coolest month.

