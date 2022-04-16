Talking to Theo Epstein about possible rules changes in baseball, including banning infield shifts

Infielders move like robots, going to precise spots on the field against certain hitters then shifting again in certain counts. Is that the best version of baseball?

I’ve since come around to the idea because infield defense has become a test of which team’s analytics department is employing the better algorithm, and that’s not what the game should ultimately be about.

The late Nick Cafardo and I had a long-running debate about shifts. Nick thought they should be banned to encourage more offense and I didn’t think the league should be in the business of telling teams how to position their players.

Advertisement

Most of the proposed rules changes have common-sense appeal and would seem easy to implement. But banning shifts is a live wire with good arguments for and against it.

MLB expanded its experiment with limiting shifts this season. Teams in Single A and Double A must have four infielders on the dirt, two on either side of second base, when the pitcher delivers the ball.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The penalty for a violation is an automatic ball. But if the hitter reaches, the offensive team can take that result.

MLB consultant Theo Epstein, who is coordinating this effort, acknowledges he likely would have fought such a rule when he worked for the Red Sox and Cubs.

“There is the argument — based both on historical precedent and on competitive philosophy — that teams should have the right to position their fielders wherever they like,” he told the Globe.

But there’s now a greater good at stake: improving a game that in recent years has become less interesting to watch as it becomes harder for teams to score.

The question is how best to do that.

“The best rule changes are ones that provide the most benefit to the style of play with the least amount of intrusion on competition or disruption to the game we love,” Epstein said.

Advertisement

MLB’s new joint competition committee will make the final determination on shifts. Epstein believes the benefits are numerous.

“First, an anti-shift rule would restore a traditional aesthetic and make the game more familiar and relatable for fans who grew up knowing intuitively where the shortstop and second baseman play and what a sure base hit looks like off the bat,” he said.

“Second, an anti-shift rule would restore the premium on range and athleticism for infielders, especially second basemen.”

Should MLB be telling teams how to align their defenses? Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The results were evident on the field last season when MLB used Double A and the Arizona Fall League as a laboratory.

“Infielders loved playing with more freedom and room to roam,” Epstein said. “We saw lots of athletic, rangy plays that you don’t see quite as often in a shift-heavy league with infielders bunched up.”

A new rule also would put the game back in the hands of the players, as opposed to the analysts. That appeals to fans and players alike.

Data will help drive this decision. MLB will look at batting average on balls in play, strikeout and walk rates, and the quality of contact. It will be difficult to get a true gauge because minor league teams aren’t as precise with their shifting as major league teams are.

The numbers alone won’t decide it. The league also will talk to players and fans about their impressions.

Banning shifts will help bring more offense into the game. But that alone “isn’t a panacea,” according to Epstein.

Advertisement

Hulking lefthanded sluggers may pick up a few more hits, but they won’t suddenly become contact hitters with fewer strikeouts. The proposed rules changes are designed to create more action, not benefit one subset of players. The idea is to make the game better for everybody.

The trends MLB are trying to reverse “are caused primarily by the unfettered rise and dominance of modern power pitching,” Epstein said.

By that he means the high-end velocity and stuff, weaponizing of data and technology, the focus on swing and miss, five-inning starts, nine-man bullpens, one-inning relievers, and openers.

The pitch clock, automated strike zone, and roster limits may be better methods to combat those issues.

But banning shifts “does present the opportunity for several important positive impacts on the game,” Epstein said.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is ready to give it a try.

“I’m not sure what the end results will be, but I’m fine with the idea,” he said. “I’ve probably deployed the shift as much as any manager in baseball. I’m ready to normalize things and open the game up if that’s what people want, fans want.

“It’s a little hard for me because we’re trying to win games and prevent runs. That’s what the defense is trying to do. But I’m ready for it to be a non-topic.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch wouldn't mind seeing rule changes with the shift. John Raoux/Associated Press

Hinch doesn’t believe the impact will be as profound as you might expect.

“I think we tend to over-shift as an industry in general and there’s a lot of hitters where you see shifts where it probably didn’t matter either way,” he said.

Advertisement

“It’s more of an advantage to shift a majority of lefthanded hitters. But I don’t think eliminating the shift is going to suddenly turn guys into ground-ball machines who are trying to knock the ball through the infield. You still get paid for OPS and homers.”

There is talk inside the game about the idea of controlling where outfielders set up. That seems unlikely to gain traction, but MLB is trying an informal experiment in extended spring training and perhaps will use the independent Atlantic League to test it out further this summer.

Outfielders play far deeper than they used to — again, a product of analytics — and that has reduced doubles and triples along with exciting plays such as diving catches and outfield assists.

For every Jackie Bradley Jr. there are 10 outfielders who are told to play close to the warning track and take no chances.

The result? There were 671 triples in 2021, 268 fewer than in 2015.

Epstein’s work with MLB will serve as a transition to what comes next after his stints with the Red Sox and Cubs. At 48, his career is still very much in its prime.

His work with MLB won’t result in any trophies. But the long-term effects could be significant.

ON THE JOB

Some normalcy for Cora, Hinch

Alex Cora (right) and A.J. Hinch (left) have come a long way from their time in Houston. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Watching Alex Cora manage against A.J. Hinch in Detroit for three days was a reminder of how far both have come since being suspended for the 2020 season for their role with the sign-stealing scheme run by the 2017 Astros.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are, we think, contenders in the AL East, and the Tigers are building up after winning 77 games last season, their most since 2016.

“We know each other well,” said Hinch, now in his second season with the Tigers. “There’s no advantage there. Alex is very gifted with players and getting his team ready to play.”

Said Cora: “That’s a pretty good team. They’re very athletic and they have some interesting pitching. I don’t think they’re that far off, especially with more teams in the playoffs. They’re building a program. [Hinch] knows what he’s doing.

The Tigers hired Hinch on Oct. 30, 2020. The Red Sox rehired Cora a week later. Did Hinch getting back in baseball open a door for the Red Sox to rehire Cora?

The Tigers and White Sox discussed their openings with Cora. His priority was to return to the Red Sox, but that wasn’t guaranteed. ESPN was a possibility, too.

Ultimately, Hinch and Cora got the jobs they wanted.

“I’m happy he’s doing his job over there,” Cora said. “We’ll never turn the page with what happened. But the fact that we’re able to breathe a little bit and now it’s more about baseball than what happened in the past is something we welcome.”

Cora doesn’t hide from the stigma from what he did, and whatever opinion you have of what he did, it’s hard to deny he’s one of the best managers in the game. As is Hinch.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Eduardo Rodriguez will be a very interested observer of what comes next for his good friend Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts and the Sox did not agree on a contract extension during spring training and tabled their discussions. He has the right to opt out of his contract after the World Series.

“They can’t lose that guy. They know what kind of person and player he is,” Rodriguez said. “The impact he has on that team is huge.

“I feel like they have to keep him. It’s their decision, but it’s his decision, too. I know he wants to stay there. We’ll see what happens, but that’s going to be very interesting because I know the people in that organization love him.”

▪ The average age of a major leaguer on Opening Day was 29.35 years. The Red Sox had the oldest team in the American League at 30.65 years. The Guardians were the youngest at 26.73.

The Red Sox’ average was skewed by Rich Hill. The 42-year-old lefthander is the second-oldest player in the game behind Albert Pujols, who is 54 days older. The Sox also have Jake Diekman (35) and three 34-year-olds in Ryan Brasier, J.D. Martinez, and Hirokazu Sawamura.

▪ The Sox have an interesting experiment going on at High-A Greenville. Michael Gettys, a 26-year-old former outfielder, is on the roster as a relief pitcher.

Gettys was a second-round pick of the Padres in 2014 who never got beyond Triple A, hitting .257 with a .738 OPS over seven seasons. Gettys played in 46 games for Triple A Worcester last season before agreeing to give pitching a shot.

He appeared in five games in rookie ball and now will be tested in the South Atlantic League. Gettys retired five of six batters in his first outing.

ETC.

The King of New York

New England native Michael King has found success with the Yankees, but his sister's own success keeps him grounded. Adam Hunger/Getty

Michael King is in his fourth season with the Yankees and has emerged as one of Aaron Boone’s go-to relievers. But the 26-year-old former Boston College and Bishop Hendricken High righthander doesn’t have to worry about his ego getting too big.

“My sister has more social media followers than I do,” he said. “She’s way more popular than I am.”

It’s true. Olivia King, a singer/songwriter, has 141,000 fans on Instagram. Her brother has 12,800.

It’s good to have a talented sibling. She wrote and performed his warm-up song, “Messin’ with the King.” Maye Star, a rapper from Roxbury, also performs on the track.

King has used the song since his junior year at BC. It was a Christmas present from Olivia.

King was 11-11 with a 3.14 ERA and a modest 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with the Eagles from 2014-16. The sinkerballer was a 12th-round pick of the Marlins in 2016, long after teammate Justin Dunn went in the first round.

King has since improved his fastball velocity from 88 to 95.5 miles per hour and developed a reliable changeup to go with his slider and a curveball that eats up righthanders.

“Being able to command more elite movement was big for me,” King said. “I’ll always lean on my sinker, but I have other pitches I can use.”

King has embraced using data to improve how he attacks hitters and strengthen his conviction on the mound.

“We have software that will predict your ERA based on movement patterns,” he said. “I know to a lefty it’s actually better to have more depth on my breaking ball and more sweep to a righty. I try and manipulate the pitch that way. I like having that information.”

The Yankees traded for King in 2016. He made his debut in 2019 and last season had a 3.55 ERA over 22 games, six of them starts. A finger injury cost him nearly 10 weeks or he likely would have had an even larger role.

He’s made three consecutive Opening Day rosters, which tells what the Yankees think of him. King can get through two innings, which helps Boone line up his late-inning choices.

“[King] is an important guy for us,” Boone said. “I feel comfortable giving him the ball.”

Extra bases

The Reds have struggled for decades under the ownership of Bob Castellini. John Minchillo/Associated Press

Reds president Phil Castellini said the quiet part out loud Tuesday when he was asked why fans should support a team that cut payroll and is rebuilding. “Well, where are you gonna go? Let’s start there. Sell the team to who?” Castellini said on 700 WLW radio. “That’s the thing. You want to have this debate? If you want to look at what you’d do to make this team more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system . . . it would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. Be careful what you ask for.” In other words, you can either blindly support the Reds or Cincinnati will lose a team it’s had since 1882. Castellini came by his job the old-fashioned way: His father, Bob Castellini, owns the team. The Reds haven’t won a playoff series since 1995 and have had only five winning seasons under the Castellini family since 2006 . . . Paul O’Neill is calling Yankees games on YES from his home in Ohio because he refuses to get vaccinated, the New York Post reported. The network started requiring vaccinations Jan. 1. John Smoltz is no longer with MLB Network for the same reason but remains the top baseball analyst for Fox. Under MLB rules, media personnel cannot go into the clubhouse, interview room, or on the field for batting practice without being vaccinated. So Smoltz will either do without gathering information from teams before games or inconvenience teams by needing his own access over the phone or Zoom. Is any analyst like that worth having? . . . Sometimes history is made by accident. That was the case Tuesday in San Francisco when Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected and manager Gabe Kapler sent Alyssa Nakken out to replace him. That made Nakken the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was quick to shake her hand and home plate umpire Chris Guccione did the same after the inning. This is Nakken’s third season on the staff . . . The trade deadline is Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern. The Red Sox will be in Houston that day. The new collective bargaining agreement allows MLB to set the deadline on any day between July 28 and Aug. 3 . . . Happy birthday to Jed Lowrie, who is 38. He played for the Red Sox from 2008-11, showing great promise along with a proclivity for injuries. He later blossomed with the Athletics and is now in the 14th season of a solid career.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.