Third line answers the call in Bruins’ win over Penguins

Coming off the heels of his first healthy scratch of the year, Frederic’s goal 49 seconds in stood up as the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Penguins at TD Garden. Beating defenseman and Easton native John Marino to a loose puck, then charging to the net to clean up a Craig Smith rebound, Frederic got his first goal since March 18. He could have had two, but whiffed on a third-period setup from Smith. Frederic had light feet and laid heavy hits, his forechecking creating issues for the Penguins.

Advertisement

The third line submitted an encouraging effort, spending more time in the offensive zone than in recent games. Working the fun end of the rink, Frederic drew a slashing penalty on Sidney Crosby 4:52 into the third period.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Just wanted to play hard,” Frederic said. “Try to help the team, play disciplined, obviously get a win.”

Pleased with Frederic, coach Bruce Cassidy also liked how Smith attacked the net on the goal. Smith picked up his first point after going dry the last five. Charlie Coyle, shooting more since Cassidy called him out last week, put all five attempts on goal and has 11 shots in 11 tries over his last two games.

“That line was getting farther and farther from the net,” Cassidy said. “That’s what I mean. Smitty didn’t walk up any farther than he had to. He got good possession, collected the puck, saw a seam, got it to the net for a second chance. That’s how they’re effective. We need more of that from them.”

Next in line for a reset: Tomas Nosek, who took his first healthy scratch as a Bruin.

Advertisement

“His game has slipped a little,” Cassidy said. “It’s like with other guys. Tomas can give us more. We’ve moved him around a lot. We like what he brings to the team. Freddy wasn’t going to be long term. That line has been excellent for us, just not recently.”

Making progress

During the game, Hampus Lindholm was working out in the Bruins’ gym at TD Garden. David Pastrnak was on the ninth floor watching the action.

Lindholm (undisclosed) missed his fifth game in a row, Pastrnak (core) is sixth. Clinching a playoff spot doesn’t mean those two will get more recovery time than is necessary.

“Lindy hasn’t played a lot of hockey with us, so I think it’ll benefit him to play with our guys in our system,” Cassidy said. “Pasta’s been here a lot of years, but again, he’s a timing guy, so he needs to play. When they’re ready, they’re in.”

The Bruins leave Monday for St. Louis (Tuesday) and Pittsburgh (Thursday). Will the injured duo make the trip?

“I’m always hopeful, but I don’t get my way with that a lot,” Cassidy said. “They’re both skating. There’s a progression. There’s hope.”

Breaking out

The Bruins had little issue breaking out against the Penguins in the first period, one reason they landed 11 shots in the opening 20. The reunited Charlie McAvoy-Matt Grzelcyk pair was crucial to those efforts … The top line was quiet, with Brad Marchand looking less than himself in recent weeks. On one rush in the second period, Marchand (0-2—2 in his last seven games) had Mike Matheson one-on-one and couldn’t work through him or around him. When Marchand is on, he puts defensemen such as Matheson on highlight reels … Torey Krug (Blues) had a revenge game Tuesday, so it wasn’t a surprise Danton Heinen scored. Heinen, having an excellent year after signing with the Penguins last offseason, set a career high in goals (17) at 5:38 of the second. Heinen (17-14–31) had a pair of goals in the Penguins’ last visit here, on Feb. 8. The left winger put up 16-31—47 as a rookie with the Bruins in 2017-18 … The Bruins avoided their first four-game losing streak since December 2019, when they dropped five in a row and eight of nine. They also lost four in a row to Tampa in the 2020 Toronto playoff bubble … Cassidy is encouraged by the production from rookie Marc McLaughlin. “I didn’t expect him to have three goals in six games,” he said. “He’s pushing guys” … Brandon Carlo’s return shoved Josh Brown out of the lineup. Cassidy said the former Ottawa defenseman, picked up at the trade deadline for depth, could “respond with more physicality” after questionable hits to teammates and in front of the net, as well as clear pucks more urgently on the PK … If Ullmark remains out, backup Troy Grosenick could take one of the back-to-back starts next weekend (Rangers on Saturday, at Canadiens on Sunday). “He’s played in the NHL,” Cassidy said. “He shouldn’t be nervous about his first action. We’re comfortable with him. He played well in Providence.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.