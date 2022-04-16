White Sox send fellow division champion Rays to fourth straight loss

Wander Franco doubled for the reigning AL East champion Rays, who have lost four straight after beginning the season 3-0.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are 6-2 for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2, Saturday.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.

Kopech, sent to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox, allowed an unearned run and a hit, struck out five and walked two. Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, gave up two runs and four hits in five innings for the Rays.

Oakland ends its skid against Toronto

Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth after his team squandered a three-run lead, Sean Murphy also connected, and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto, 7-5, to snap a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache — acquired from Atlanta last month in the deal that sent Matt Olson to the Braves — hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.

Oakland righthander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Zack Collins homered on consecutive pitches from Athletics righthander Domingo Acevedo in the sixth as the Blue Jays erased a 5-2 deficit. Hyun Jin Ryu allowed five runs and six hits, including four extra-base hits, in four innings for the hosts.

Twins get good news from Byron Buxton MRI

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues.

Baldelli said a team doctor would examine Buxton, but that they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team from Boston for Minnesota’s series at Kansas City beginning Tuesday.

Buxton left in the first inning of the 8-4 win over the Red Sox in Friday’s Fenway opener after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

The 28-year-old cracked three homers in seven games, and has been among the game’s best players in recent years when healthy. Unfortunately for the Twins, that’s rarely been the case. He batted .306 with 19 home runs in 61 games in 2021, limited by a broken hand and a right hip strain, then signed a $100 million, seven-year deal over the winter to remain with Minnesota long term.

Detroit puts big-money Javier Baez on injured list

Detroit placed shortstop Javier Báez on the injured list, shelving him following a hot start that included a game-winning home run against the Red Sox last week. Báez said he initially injured the thumb during the celebration of his walk-off winner on Opening Day, part of a 6-for-19 start following him signing a $140-million, six-year contract in November. He hadn’t played since Tuesday. Also Saturday, the Tigers pulled starting pitcher Matt Manning after two innings against Kansas City due to right shoulder discomfort. The team placed fellow starter Casey Mize on the injured list Friday . . . Houston put its closer, Ryan Pressly, on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. The righthander has converted three of four save opportunities, but hasn’t pitched since a blown save at Arizona on Wednesday . . . Seattle placed Mitch Haniger on the COVID-19 injured list, with the team announcing the right fielder had tested positive. Haniger had started each of the first eight games for Seattle and was batting .176 with three homers and seven RBIs. Manager Scott Servais told reporters Haniger will likely be forced to spend at least five days away from the team . . . Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double, and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with a 3-2 victory over the Mets. Arizona last won in Queens on Aug. 24, 2017, swept in three-game sets in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

