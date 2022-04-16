With assistant Jack Rogers stepping in as coach, Acton-Boxborough boys’ lacrosse storms past No. 1 St. John’s Prep

“I was ready,” said Rogers, a 2011 A-B graduate who went on to play goalie at Keene State.

With Acton-Boxborough coach Pat Ammendolia at home with COVID-19, the sixth-year assistant crafted an excellent game plan and received a stellar effort from his players to knock off visiting St. John’s Prep, 8-4, on a rainy Saturday night at Leary Field.

ACTON — In a showdown with the reigning Division 1 boys’ lacrosse state champion, Jack Rogers made his old coach proud.

“Pat was my coach and we’ve become great friends over the past six years. I’ve had a great mentor in front of me that gave me the keys, and we just put it all together tonight.”

Prep (4-1), which had won 10 straight games entering the game dating back to last season, struck first with a goal from Luke Kelly. Chris Esposito won seven of 11 faceoffs in the first half, scoring off one draw, but A-B (3-0) buckled down defensively.

“We were testing them all week,” Rogers said of his relatively young defense. “Our offense is strong and they tested them in practice. The boys battled all week, we put in a good game plan and they executed.”

Ryan Cho scored the first two goals for A-B, then Jon Byrne stepped up with a pair of goals once the Eagles starting locking off Cho. Cam Matthews gave A-B a 6-4 lead at the half, and the score remained deadlocked into the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, as neither offense could find traction in the downpour.

“[The rain] certainly slowed things down, but I think that worked in our favor tonight,” said Rogers. “They’ve got some great shooters on that side. With wet sticks, it’s not so easy to shoot.”

When Prep did earn a few point-blank chances in the second half, senior goalie Max Badaev (12 saves) stood tall for the hosts. He made seven of his stops over the final 18 minutes and A-B put the game away with goals from P.J. Cronin (2 goals) and Tyler Clayton (goal, assist).

“We knew we were safe in coach Rogers’s hands,” said A-B senior captain Devin German. “Him and his brother [assistant Scott Rogers]. They really led us in the right direction and we followed.”

