Lizzo shined like a star as she hosted and performed on ‘SNL’

She wore a turquoise bodycon dress with a shimmery jacket and cracked a joke, saying, “my name is Lizzo, and yes, I’m shocked that I have clothes on, too.”

Singer Lizzo shined bright on Saturday Night Live’s stage. The artist not only was the musical guest, but also the host for Saturday night’s show.

In her monologue, she also wasn’t shy about tackling the rumors buzzing around regarding her and the “Captain America” actor Chris Evans.

“I read a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every white boy in Hollywood,” Lizzo said. “They think I’m collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones.”

She then said she heard a rumor that she was pregnant with Evans’s baby and wasn’t sure why people thought that, but had an idea.

“It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,’ “Lizzo laughed. “It’s called manifesting.”

Later in the night, Lizzo brought the audience back to the early 2000s in a sketch where actors playing the musical group Black Eyed Peas worked on their hit “Boom Boom Pow.” Lizzo and comedian Aidy Bryant acted as producers to help the group (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) develop lyrics.

In another sketch, Lizzo was sitting in the writer’s room explaining that she had writer’s block and needed them to come up with two new songs 10 minutes before the show. They went back and forth with hilarious lines of what could potentially be a great song.

Of course, in reality, that wasn’t the case. Lizzo performed new music from her upcoming album and didn’t disappoint. She sang groovy hits “About Damn Time” and “Special.” Lizzo’s mom also was in the audience and introduced her daughter before she stepped on stage to perform her second song.

It was clear that Lizzo brought her energy, and in the words of Lizzo, “I’m 100% that…”

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.