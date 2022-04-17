On a day of fanfare at the Boston Marathon, reminders of the war in Ukraine

“We need to show the world that this is not just a war in Ukraine,” said Krytsak. “There are thousands of us dying, yes, but this is a war that has implications for the world. Our people are protecting all people of the world.”

And, that, he explained, is exactly why he is here.

For a brief moment Sunday, the buzz around the Boston Marathon faded away as a Ukrainian runner, fresh off the plane from Kyiv, stood silently at the Copley Square finish line holding his country’s flag. For the roughly five minutes Igor Krytsak stood there, the bloody war was impossible to forget.

Krytsak, 33, said he was granted an exemption by Ukraine’s government to leave the country for three days so he can run in Boston’s Marathon for the first time. He flew in on Saturday and will return as soon as the race is over. Men aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine right now — they’re expected to stay and fight with a territorial defense force or the Ukrainian army — but Krytsak has a point to prove. People around the world cannot look away from the war, he said, and he’ll spend his run passing out fliers and wearing his country’s colors to ensure that Marathon spectators don’t.

Born and raised in Kyiv, which came under heavy fire at the onset of the Russian invasion, Krytsak has spent his last few months in a war zone, he said, “feeling everything, seeing everything. Every blast and shell.”

On Sunday, he was lost in a crowd of athletes and their families as they soaked in the scene at the finish line of a race that, by all accounts, is business as usual this year.

Merchandise tents were abuzz with customers. A man posed on the finish line with his newborn baby. And in true Boston fashion, when a wintry mix fell from the sky, the crowd was not the slightest bit deterred.

“This is why I run Boston every year,” said Joe Killeen, of Texas, as light snowflakes coated his hat. “You never know what to expect.”

At 62, Killeen will mark his 19th Marathon this year. He was here in 2013, not far from the finish line when the bombs went off. And again in 2018 facing down a freezing rain. It’s the only marathon he runs consistently. Why? He loves the challenging course, and the fanfare in Copley Square is “unreal,” he said.

Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon and it comes just six months and one week since the last race in October, which was pushed back from its traditional Patriots Day date due to the coronavirus pandemic. This edition of the race comes nine years after the Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, which marked its anniversary on Friday.

After the number of runners in the fall race was capped at 20,000 for safety reasons, the field is now at 30,000 participants, closer to its typical size. Among those, 207 athletes are running the Marathon for at least the 20th consecutive time.

The wheelchair divisions are scheduled to start the race beginning with the men at 9:02 a.m. followed by the women shortly after. Handcycles and duo participants will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the elite men at 9:37 a.m. and the elite women at 9:45 a.m. The para-athletics divisions will start at 9:50 a.m. before the first of four waves of runners step off from the start line at 10 a.m. The second wave takes off at 10:25 a.m., the third at 10:50 a.m., and the fourth at 11:15 a.m.

Twelve former champions are among the field of professional runners competing Monday, including the last six male winners.

The war in Ukraine has cast some shadow over the historic race. In a controversial move two weeks ago, Marathon officials banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in what they said was a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

Tetiana Samokysh, a member of a Ukrainian runners club in New York City who is in Boston to watch the race, said it was the right move.

“We really appreciated their support,” said Samokysh, 33. “The Boston Marathon is the holy grail for many runners. To know that they support Ukrainians means a lot. We want people to understand that [banning Russian and Belarusian athletes] isn’t about punishing individual athletes. It’s about the principle of standing with us, of saying no to the war.”

On Sunday, the crowd offered a glimpse of the race’s field, an amalgamation of runners from across the globe: a couple from Utah who first ran the Marathon in the early 2000s, a group of Chinese runners cheering with fervor for a video they planned to send to friends back home, and a young Colombian man soaking in the scene with his family.

And Krytsak.

“I will enjoy the run,” he said, “but I hope that people will see me and feel our pain and support us.”

