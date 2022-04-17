Light snow, rain, and graupel moves through parts of Mass. on Easter Sunday

“Temperatures are still, for the most part, above freezing throughout much of the state,” Gaucher said. “It’s just that we have a lot of cold air aloft, and that’s what’s helping to create these light snow showers and graupel showers.”

Snow flurries fell across the eastern slope of the Berkshires on Sunday afternoon, dusting parts of Western Massachusetts, despite temperatures recorded in the mid-40s, said weather service meteorologist Torry Gaucher. Flurries also reached parts of Central Massachusetts, along with showers of graupel — a type of soft hail — moving across the region sporadically.

A dusting of snow, some rain, and a bit of graupel brought an end to a warm spring week in Massachusetts on Easter Sunday, with scattered showers moving across much of western and central Massachusetts into Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Greater Boston saw light rain through Sunday afternoon, but graupel showers were possible later in the evening, Gaucher said. The Cape and Islands also got a touch of light rain, but snow was less likely there.

“For those light snow showers, light graupel showers, it’s like that summertime convection where showers just kind of pop up randomly,” Gaucher said. “There is no rhyme or reason to where the showers are popping up today. And they’re pretty much scattered throughout much of Central to Western Massachusetts.”

The showers may have put a damper on some weekend plans, but Gaucher said the snow wasn’t likely to stick to the ground, given the time of year.

Light snow showers aren’t unprecedented this late in spring, Gaucher said. On April 17 to 18, 2020, 4 to 6 inches of snow fell across the Commonwealth, particularly in parts of Central and Western Massachusetts with higher elevation levels, according to the National Weather Service.

“We start to get these early spring warm-ups where we’re getting into the 60s and 70s, and everybody’s getting ready with the mentality that spring is just around the corner, and then we get a bit of whiplash from Mother Nature saying, ‘No, not yet,’ ” Gaucher said. “We’re not quite out of complete winter at this point. We’re in a transitional season, so it’s not out of the question to get some late-season snow.”

Scattered showers were expected to clear up by around 9 p.m., Gaucher said, and much of Marathon Monday should be sunny and clear, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-50s in Boston — but rain showers could return to much of the state by evening.

“Monday night into Tuesday is going to be our next weather maker,” Gaucher said. “It’s mostly going to be a rain event for a majority of the state, with an exception of some of the higher terrain of far Western Massachusetts. Areas above 1,500 feet of elevation could see some light snow accumulation out of this system that’ll pass through.”

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.