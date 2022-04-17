fb-pixel Skip to main content

Logan terminal evacuated after ‘suspicious’ item found, later determined to be ‘non-hazardous’

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated April 17, 2022, 7 minutes ago

Terminal A at Logan International Airport reopened Sunday afternoon after it was evacuated when an item that appeared “potentially suspicious” was found inside a piece of luggage but was later determined not to be a threat, State Police said.

The State Police bomb squad was called in to examine the object and cleared it as “non-hazardous,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said by phone. The terminal was evacuated “out of extreme precaution,” he said.

Images and videos shared on social media showed masses of travelers exiting the terminal and then waiting on a curb across from the terminal’s entrance.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

