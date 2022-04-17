Sunrise Mass at Castle Island makes triumphant return

And despite the bitter winds blowing in from Boston Harbor and the spate of crises that afflict the world today — including the bloody war of aggression in Ukraine — the message from faith leaders was one of hope and resilience.

Hands stuffed in pockets and blankets in tow, they uttered the Lord’s prayer in quiet unison, ushering in one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar the way South Boston residents have in this place for decades.

The crowd, hundreds deep, gathered behind Castle Island’s hulking Fort Independence in frigid winds Sunday morning well before the sun had emerged from behind the horizon.

Advertisement

“These awful moments are dark, they are bitter, they are frightening. And they can leave us motionless and breathless,” the Rev. Liam Bergin told the crowd. “We think, how can I ever get up? How can I ever move again? But something always miraculously happens. Although the wounds really never go away, we begin to see some light. We sense some joy that we never thought we would find again.”

Faith, Bergin said, drawing parallels to the upcoming Boston Marathon, keeps people hopeful, optimistic for peace in a time of great conflict.

“Easter inspires us to run,” said Bergin, the priest-in-residence at Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid parishes in South Boston. “The good news of Jesus Christ risen from the dead brings life and hope to a world that needs it so badly. Easter empowers us to run when we can. To walk if we have. To crawl if we must. But it never ever allows us to give up.”

Sunday marked the triumphant return of the Roman Catholic Mass on Castle Island after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Prior to 2020, the ceremony had been held here each year for three decades.

Advertisement

Not a beat was missed Sunday. Some 500 attendees huddled in coats, earmuffs, hats, and hoods, listening carefully to Bergin’s words. Grandparents stood proudly as their grandchildren watched the sun rise over the harbor in the presence of the faithful for the first time in their young lives. A few family dogs sat impatiently, including a golden retriever who happily munched on the grass as his owners sang a hymn. Airplanes leaving Logan International Airport descended over the water in the distance. Seagulls swooped over the harbor.

This Easter morning Mass is a treasured tradition for South Boston residents, some of whom have been attending since the first service in the 1990s. Though, a few on Sunday hailed from other places, including New Hampshire, wanting to see for themselves what some describe as an experience that puts them in touch with their spirituality far more than a traditional church service.

“Its absolutely beautiful, it’s a beautiful ending of the season,” said Jill Cox, a lifelong South Boston resident. “Watching the sun rise over all the islands is a poignant way of celebrating that Jesus is risen. It’s a spiritual moment.”

Cox, 57, attended the Mass for the first time a few years ago, “after the kids were grown up and out of the house.” Now, she said, it’s a yearly tradition.

Others came for the first time this year. Jimmy Marks, of Dorchester, clutched a Dunkin’ coffee and stood by himself, taking in the serenity.

“Even though it’s freezing over here today, it’s just a beautiful way to kick off this spiritual season,” said Marks. “Being in nature really brings it home. I’ll definitely be back with my family next year.”

Advertisement

At the service’s start, the sun, just for a moment, was shielded by a string of clouds on the horizon. But then the group of faith leaders who ran the morning’s festivities began to sing.

“Hallelujah,” they sang. And the sun broke through the clouds.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.