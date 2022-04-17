fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three firefighters injured in Brookline blaze

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated April 17, 2022, 1 hour ago

Three firefighters were injured while responding to a fire at a commercial building in Brookline on Sunday, officials said.

The fire was reported in a six-unit commercial building at 317 Washington St., a spokesperson for the Brookline Fire Department said. The fire originated in the basement and pushed heavy smoke throughout the building, the department said.

No civilians were injured. Information about the extent of the firefighters’ injuries was not available Sunday night.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

