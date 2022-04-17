Two men in critical condition after early morning Chinatown shooting; police arrest three after pursuit

Police pursued and arrested in Charlestown three suspects who fled the scene of an early morning double shooting in Chinatown that left two men with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The three male suspects were taken into police custody after officers identified their vehicle at the scene of the shooting and pursued them into Charlestown, Superintendent-in-Chief and Acting Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning at the scene.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed near the Schrafft’s building in Charlestown and they were taken to local area hospitals for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.