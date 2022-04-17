Two men in critical condition after early morning Chinatown shooting; police arrest three after pursuit

Police pursued and arrested in Charlestown three suspects who fled the scene of an early morning double shooting in Chinatown that left two men with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The three male suspects were taken into police custody after officers identified their vehicle at the scene of the shooting and pursued them into Charlestown, Superintendent-in-Chief and Acting Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning at the scene.
The suspects’ vehicle crashed near the Schrafft’s building in Charlestown and they were taken to local area hospitals for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had been called to Beach and Oxford streets in Chinatown to investigate a report of multiple people shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Long said.
When they arrived, they found two men, who appeared to be in their early 30s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Long said. Both men were taken to local area hospitals where they are in critical but stable condition, Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman, said in a phone interview late Sunday morning.
Watson said that a “disturbance or altercation” preceded the shooting.
The three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, according to Watson.
