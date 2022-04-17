Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning shooting at the club in Hampton County. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston.