COVID isn’t making a comeback — it never left

As many people have largely moved on, a new concern has moved in. After a significant drop in COVID cases, BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron that is said to be even more highly transmissible than its predecessor, is causing an increase in new infections. In Boston, the proportion of COVID tests coming back positive surpassed 6 percent last week, beyond what Boston Public Health Commission officials deemed the “threshold of concern,” 5 percent. In early March, the city’s rate was 2.2 percent.

Perhaps COVID-19 is our thing that won’t leave — except instead of exasperation, the general response seems to be pretending it’s not a problem anymore.

In “The Thing That Wouldn’t Leave,” an old “Saturday Night Live” sketch styled as a schlock horror-movie trailer, an obnoxious houseguest ignores every hint from his frazzled hosts that it’s time to go. The more exasperated his hosts become, the more he willfully settles in for an interminable stay.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Massachusetts is again nearing 2,000 new cases a day, and they’re being driven by BA.2, now the nation’s dominant variant. As its own cases spiked, Philadelphia recently became the first major city to bring back its mask mandate. But both Margret Cooke, the Massachusetts public health commissioner, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are unequivocal: There are no similar plans for a reinstitution of statewide or citywide mask mandates.

Advertisement

“We’re not there yet,” Wu told a television reporter, but city and health officials are “working very diligently to stay on top of the situation.”

Here’s the situation: We’re on the brink of what could be another COVID surge. The recent Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., resurrected a phrase we hadn’t heard in a while — “superspreader event.” At least 72 people, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Mayor Eric Adams, tested positive for COVID after the annual gathering of politicians and journalists.

Advertisement

It was the Gridiron Club’s first dinner since 2019, and while attendees were required to show proof of vaccination, they did not need to produce a negative test or wear a mask. Most of those infected had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. That’s encouraging but shouldn’t be taken as indicative of BA.2′s eventual path.

Much of what health officials are saying about what’s been dubbed “stealth Omicron” sounds like an echo from early December, when the original Omicron took root. That variant, though more transmissible than Delta, was supposed to be “mild” by comparison. Of course, that was before cases grew exponentially, hospitals were overwhelmed, and deaths skyrocketed. With travel reaching pre-pandemic levels, the holidays became a massive superspreader event.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, more than 18,000 Americans died of COVID-19. That was Omicron’s deadliest week, but it was just a snapshot of the roughly 125,000 people who perished from that “mild” variant. And that was when mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates were still in place.

Now masks are mostly optional with many opting out, although the CDC wisely extended to May 3 its mask mandate for public transportation, including airlines. Proof of vaccination has largely been cast aside with other pandemic-era ephemera, like wiping down groceries with disinfectant and stockpiling toilet paper. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released earlier this month found that only 6 percent of those surveyed considered COVID to be the biggest issue facing the country, well behind inflation and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

COVID has become less of a priority for news coverage, and when it is mentioned, the keyword is more often “endemic” than pandemic. Except this is still very much a pandemic. COVID isn’t making a comeback, because it never went away.

This pandemic will soon hit an official (but grossly undercounted) death toll of 1 million in the United States alone, with hundreds still dying every day. COVID continues to make orphans of children, turn wives and husbands into widows and widowers, and leave communities pierced by grief. Too many parents are being subjected to the unnatural act of burying their children.

From the beginning, this nation’s pandemic response has often been craven, incompetent, clumsy, and shortsighted. Yes, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, averting many additional serious cases and deaths, but vaccinations have all but ground to a halt. While the CDC says that 66 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, only 30 percent of those eligible have received their first booster. A second booster now is available for those over 50, the immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions.

Americans have clambered toward normalcy while wading through an active catastrophe. But nothing is normal about pretending to move on from a still very deadly pandemic. The menacing thing that won’t leave us isn’t just COVID but this nation’s stubborn indifference to it.

Advertisement





Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.