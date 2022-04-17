Sinners in the hands of a convenient God

Re “Financing apostles of hate, in God’s name” (Page A1, April 10), about a Christian crowdfunding site that has hosted fund-raisers for Proud Boys figures and Alex Jones’s Infowars: Is this as strange as columnist Yvonne Abraham suggests? In 1621, one Puritan leader cheered that God has sent “a wonderful plague” to kill most of the Indigenous population by smallpox and leave the land free for so-called civilized occupation. Governor John Winthrop of the Massachusetts Bay Colony wrote in 1634 to a British friend that the native people “are neere all dead of the small Poxe, so as the Lord hathe cleared our title to what we possess.”
Some things never change, and violence in the name of God is one of them. So much for the Sermon on the Mount and “the better angels of our nature.”
Advertisement
Sol Gittleman
Lexington