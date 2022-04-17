Sinners in the hands of a convenient God

In a 1634 letter, John Winthrop, first governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, wrote that "the Lord hathe cleared our title to what we possess," citing the deaths of Indigenous people due to smallpox. International Portrait Gallery

Re “Financing apostles of hate, in God’s name” (Page A1, April 10), about a Christian crowdfunding site that has hosted fund-raisers for Proud Boys figures and Alex Jones’s Infowars: Is this as strange as columnist Yvonne Abraham suggests? In 1621, one Puritan leader cheered that God has sent “a wonderful plague” to kill most of the Indigenous population by smallpox and leave the land free for so-called civilized occupation. Governor John Winthrop of the Massachusetts Bay Colony wrote in 1634 to a British friend that the native people “are neere all dead of the small Poxe, so as the Lord hathe cleared our title to what we possess.”