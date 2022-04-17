Home of the Week: A Medford carriage house turned condo

Year built 1880; converted 2001

Square feet 2,098

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Fee $275 a month

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $6,009 (2022)

It does not have a classic layout, this condo in Medford, but it is classy.

A custom glass roll-up door is a fun way to enter any home, but it also offers a grand view of the backyard outside the family room of this former carriage house. It’s an inviting space with oak flooring, a steel- and wood-beamed ceiling, track and inset lighting, and a gas pellet stove. There are no support columns; only a stairwell created by two metal I-beams intrudes on what is otherwise an open space of 380 square feet.

A custom glass roll-up door in the family room offers a grand view of the patio and backyard. Michael Petrocelli

A short hallway that serves as a mudroom connects the family room/carriage house to the rest of this home, which dates to 1880, but the flooring changes over to a stone tile, which runs into a kitchen that sits behind a French door.

As one enters the rectangular kitchen, the eye shifts to the left, to a two-level island with granite countertops. The lower level has a gas stove, and the upper creates a deli-like counter with comfy seating for two. The cabinets are white with raised-panel doors, and a long counter includes a sink positioned underneath a pair of windows. The backsplash is porcelain tile, and the appliances are stainless steel. A door leads to the driveway and perennial garden. A stacked washer/dryer in the kitchen awaits dirty gardening garb.

The kitchen features a two-tier island topped with granite. Michael Petrocelli

A white single French door connects to the dining room, where the hardwood flooring resumes, there is crown molding, and a central light fixture sports a drum shade that looks like a large marshmallow. The room is 187 square feet and currently holds a table for six with space to spare.

This time a pair of French doors, not a single door, opens into the living room, where one wall is lined with windows that have wood shutters, making this space inaccurately named; it’s more like a sunroom. The room, which has a picture window flanked by side windows looking out to the driveway and gardens, is 183 square feet, and light also comes from a Sputnik fixture that looks like a 3-D model of a chemical structure.

The home has a separate formal dining room. Michael Petrocelli

A pair of French doors open into the living room. Michael Petrocelli

The dining and living rooms are part of the second segment of this home, an apportionment that also holds a full bath and two bedrooms that radiate off a hallway.

The full bath is on the right as one leaves the dining room. The single mahogany vanity has a black counter, and the flooring is cream porcelain tile. A bathing area that includes a shower with multiple heads and a whirlpool tub takes up one end of the bathroom. Pink marble lines the floor and the tub, but the shower floor is that cream-colored porcelain tile.

The two bedrooms are nearly equal in size (198 and 169 square feet, respectively), and each offers a closet with bifold doors, hardwood flooring, and two windows. The larger of the two also has a door to the farmer’s porch, which spans the width of the house.

The guest bedroom has refinished cherry hardwood flooring and two windows. Michael Petrocelli

This bedroom has a door to the farmer’s porch. Michael Petrocelli

The guest bathroom offers a separate shower and a whirlpool tub clad in pink marble. Michael Petrocelli

The farmer’s porch runs the width of the home. Michael Petrocelli

The owner suite is above the family room in the former carriage house. It is reached via cantilevered metal stairs built between the two metal beams. The suite has three separate spaces: a bedroom, walk-in closet, and full bath.

The bedroom (258 square feet) was reimagined but kept the past intact. The renovation rediscovered wood beams that now support a 21st-century wall with large triangular windows just below the roofline. Beams cross the vaulted ceiling, which has spotlights and two skylights.

The flooring is restored cherry hardwood, and just underneath the triangle windows and a hefty rough-hewn beam is a door to a deck. At the opposite end of the room is a walk-in closet planked with cedar that is 53 square feet.

The full bath comes with a white glass-cabinet vanity with metal legs. The shower, an insert with a waterfall head, is nestled underneath a skylight and behind a shower curtain. The flooring is refinished cherry.

The shower in the owner bath sits under a skylight. Michael Petrocelli

The basement is unfinished but offers storage. The unit includes one side of a two-bay garage.

The condo will be about a half mile from the Green Line’s Medford/Tufts Station, which is slated to open this summer.

The unit is located in a home that will be less than a 10-minute walk from a new Green Line Extension station. Michael Petrocelli

The property boasts a patio and a perennial garden. Michael Petrocelli

Wendy Coke of the Kyle Kaagan Team at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty in the South End has the listing.

