Auston Matthews day-to-day with undisclosed injury, but Maple Leafs not too concerned

According to reports, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews , the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 58, is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will not play Sunday night against the visiting Islanders. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said he isn’t too concerned and that Matthews’s absence is out of an abundance of caution. Matthews, who is fifth in the league with 102 points, picked up an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Ottawa. The last player to score 60 goals in a season was Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos in 2011-12 … Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, according to reports. Jarry made 36 saves in a 6-3 win against the Islanders on Thursday but didn’t practice Friday. He is 34-18-6 with a career-best 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage this season. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

English Premier League club Chelsea beat Crystal Palace, 2-0, in the FA Cup semifinals Sunday at London’s Wembley Stadium. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek (65th minute) and Mason Mount (76th) ensured the eight-time FA Cup winners will be back at Wembley on May 14 to face Liverpool, which beat them at the national stadium on penalties in the League Cup final in February. For Loftus-Cheek, it was his first goal for the club since rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in May 2019. Kai Havertz’s attempted pass deflected off defender Marc Guehi to the edge of the penalty area where Loftus-Cheek struck into the top corner … In a women’s FA Cup semifinal match, defending champion Chelsea got second-half goals from Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun in a 2-0 win over Arsenal at Hertfordshire, England, setting a final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 15 … Bayern Munich won, 3-0, at struggling Arminia Bielefeld behind an own goal and strikes from Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title, moving 9 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with four games left. The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich on Saturday … In Major League Soccer, Valentin Castellanos scored a career-high four goals and Sean Johnson stopped five shots as host New York City FC defeated Real Salt Lake, 6-0.

TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas defends Monte Carlo title

Stefanos Tsitsipas became a repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monaco. Tsitsipas won the first set despite conceding an early break. Davidovich Fokina overcame an early break in the second and broke twice. Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes. “It’s a great feeling because we had the crowd this year,” the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. “It was a bit more lively than last year.” Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who ousted Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

MISCELLANY

Sea Dogs lose close one on the road

Solo home runs by Rudy Martin in the first inning and Jackson Cluff in the fifth helped the host Harrisburg Senators eke out a Double A win 2-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs. Cluff’s drive broke a 1-1 tie following David Hamilton’s RBI single in the top of the fifth. Steven Fuentes picked up his first win of the season, going five innings, allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three … United States figure skaters finished off a strong performance at the world junior championships by winning three more medals at Tallinn, Estonia. Isabeau Levito took the women’s event and was joined on the podium by teammate Lindsay Thorngren, who earned bronze. Brother-sister pair Oona and Gage Brown clinched the gold medal in ice dance. Levito finished just over half a point ahead of Jia Shin of Korea. Rachael Flatt in 2008 was the last American woman to take the title … Dutch cyclist Dylan van Baarle timed his attack on the final cobblestone sections perfectly to win the Paris-Roubaix race for the first time. The 29-year-old finished the grueling 159-mile trek in 5 hours, 37 minutes. His average speed of 28.4 miles per hour was a record. Belgian Wout van Aert edged a tight sprint to finish second ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kung, both 1:47 off the pace.

