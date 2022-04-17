Celtics stumbled in the fourth quarter but Ime Udoka’s trust in his players was rewarded at the last second

The result was a 13-7 game-ending run to respond to their biggest deficit of the game, capped by a frantic final play that would not have been executed months ago.

A Game 1 loss to the Nets Sunday at TD Garden would have been monumental because the Celtics led by 15 points in the third quarter. But a resilience built over the past several months shined through.

It is astounding how close the Celtics were to wasting a marvelous defensive effort against Kevin Durant and losing home-court advantage because they allowed Kyrie Irving to do what they once thought he would do for them in big playoff games.

Jaylen Brown would have forced a contested stepback jumper or Marcus Smart would have launched a 3-pointer with two defenders on him.

Instead, with the Celtics down by 1 in the final seconds, Brown drove and then found Smart at the 3-point line. Smart faked, and in Russell Wilson fashion dipped between two lunging Nets to find a streaking Jayson Tatum for the winning layup and a 115-114 win.

The final play was a microcosm of the Celtics’ growth and maturity. Coach Ime Udoka did not call a timeout when Al Horford grabbed the rebound of a Durant miss with 12.2 seconds left. He let his guys play through, determining their fate without intervention.

The Celtics figured things out on their own, without Udoka getting involved or scripting a play. He trusted his guys and they trusted themselves.

“It’s fulfilling for us, especially with the way we started this year off, those types of games, we would have lost, we probably would have crumbled,” Smart said. “For a moment there it kind of looked like the direction it was going. The resilience that we have. The approach that we have and the work we put in to make sure that doesn’t happen again. We just wanted to make sure that’s not how we went out.”

This was the type of game many projected, two evenly-matched teams taking shots. Irving scoring with mastery and cold-blooded precision. Tatum countering with jumpers and Smart helping the Celtics build a 15-point third-quarter lead with his 3-point shooting.

Brooklyn then countered. With Durant being frustrated by the Celtics collapsing defense, Irving took over, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period. When Irving somehow got open and casually swished a 27-footer for a 107-102 lead with 5:30 remaining, Smart turned to his teammates and began barking about the missed defensive assignment.

The collapse could continued. The Celtics had been outscored, 22-6, in the fourth quarter to that point. Was the No. 2 seed a fluke? Were they a team that simply beat bad opponents and would wilt under the pressure of a quality team?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to defend Nets star Kevin Durant, who was stymied after hitting 9 of 24 shots in Game 1. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I think it just showed the progression of our team from Game 1,” Tatum said. “In that first two months obviously when we were average and we were struggling, we’ve just been playing the right way the last couple of months. That’s a reason why we’ve been so successful, especially in big moments. It’s all about just trying to make the right way.”

Udoka has turned the Celtics from a team with players — primarily, Tatum, Brown, or Smart — that seemingly took turns trying to be the hero to a team that trusts each other. If they are going to lose, they are going to lose making the right play.

Tatum acknowledged he thought Smart would take the final shot. But the fact Smart had already hit four 3-pointers, and Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton assumed he would launch another, cleared a path for Smart to drive and hit a streaking Tatum. The key to the play was the inactivity of Durant, who had Tatum near the 3-point line but lost track of him while watching Smart drive.

“It’s a confidence builder for us,” Smart said of being allowed to run the last play without a timeout. “Coach trusted us to go out and make a play and we’re basketball players. That just shows the trust he had in us to make plays on the fly. Having chemistry with guys, that’s how you get the trust from one another. I’ve always told the guys, ‘When I have the ball, just cut. If you make a cut and I don’t see you, that’s when I see you the most.’

“That play right there shows you. I could have shot it. I turned down the shot to get a great one and found JT cutting. Things worked out the way they were supposed to be.”

It’s only one win. The Celtics defended home court for the opening gameand displayed fortitude when one of the game’s greatest shot makers began making shots at a torrid pace. After a timeout with 5:08 left, the Nets weren’t exactly stymied but went 3 for 7 from the field with a turnover and two key missed free throws.

And they were scoreless for the final 45.9 seconds after Irving made his final 3-pointer. The Celtics proved to be the better team when it counted — barely — but it doesn’t matter. They trusted each other, made the decisive play, and are now fully convinced, if they weren’t before, that they can close out crucial games.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.