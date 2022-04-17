Game 9: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

With their first home win on the books , the Red Sox host the Twins Sunday afternoon for the third leg of a four-game homestand.

Michael Wacha will make his second start for Boston and his first home start at Fenway. Wacha was left frustrated after a strong first outing, exiting after 4 ⅓ innings having allowed only one run on two hits, but settling for a no-decision in a 3-1 Sox loss in Detroit.

Bailer Ober is on the hill for Minnesota, making his second career start in Boston; the righthander threw five shutout innings at Fenway last August, striking out seven and allowing only four hits.

The Twins said Saturday that star center fielder Byron Buxton didn’t suffer any structural damage to his knee sliding into second on Friday, but he remained out of the lineup on Sunday.

Lineups

TWINS (3-5): Arraez 2B, Correa SS, Polanco DH, Kepler RF, Urshela 3B, Larnach LF, Sanchez C, 1B Sanó, Gordon CF

Pitching: RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

RED SOX (4-4): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Dalbec 1B, Bradley Jr. RF, Plawecki C

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Wacha: Arraez 2-6, Buxton 0-5, Correa 1-6, 0-2, Jeffers 1-2, Kepler 2-5, Polanco 1-6, Sanó 1-5, Sánchez 0-7, Urshela 2-9

Red Sox vs. Ober: Bogaerts 0-2, Devers 0-1, Hernández 0-3, Martinez 0-2, Shaw 0-2, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 1-2

Stat of the day: The Sox have hit multiple homers in back-to-back games after being held to one or fewer in their first six.

Notes: The Red Sox look for their fourth win in five games after a 1-3 start ... Saturday’s 4-0 win marked Boston’s first shutout victory of the season ... Wacha has a 2-1 record with 5.71 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 ⅓ career innings against Minnesota. In the most recent of his three career starts against Minnesota, he fanned seven over six innings of two-run ball in a Sept. 3 win with the Rays ... Alex Verdugo has homered in both games of the series thus far, bringing his career OPS against the Twins to 1.180.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.