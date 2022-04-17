Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

Jokic, the Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its six major individual awards Sunday — including the Celtics’ Marcus Smart for Defensive Player of the Year.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

TNT will announce the winners of each award during its playoff coverage. Each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

The other finalists are:

▪ Defensive Player of the Year: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).

▪ Coach of the Year: Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).

▪ Most Improved Player: Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).

▪ Rookie of the Year: Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).

▪ Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland).

Raptors’ Barnes ailing for Game 2

The 76ers head into Game 2 Monday against the Raptors on a bit of a confidence high after dominating a team they lost to three times in the regular season, winning, 131-111, on Saturday.

The Raptors are on shaky ground, not just because of a 20-point loss, but because of a sprained left ankle suffered by Barnes in the fourth quarter. Barnes was hurt when Embiid stepped on his left foot and he collapsed to the floor. He grabbed his left ankle and needed help off the court. Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in his first playoff game.

“I thought he looked like he belonged out there,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “For a young rookie in his first playoff game on the road against a really good team, I thought he looked like he belonged out there.”

With Poole’s arrival, Warriors have options

Coach Steve Kerr suddenly faces a playoff conundrum for Monday: start Stephen Curry again for Game 2 of the playoffs for Golden State against Denver and move Jordan Poole back to the bench, or stick with what worked so well in the opener and be extra cautious with Curry.

“‘Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Kerr said, smiling.

Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Curry returned from a foot injury, and the Warriors smothered Jokic to beat the visiting Nuggets, 123-107, on Saturday night.

Poole joined Wilt Chamberlain and Mitch Richmond as the only players in franchise history with 30 points in a postseason debut.

Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot. The two-time MVP tested it in a scrimmage Thursday, came off the bench and had a minutes restriction. He checked in at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter to a rousing ovation.

For now, Curry sure had a blast watching Poole and Splash Brother Klay Thompson do their thing from the opening tip.

“I have no expectations on what’s next because we’re always trying to figure this out because this is kind of a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp up that I’ve had and this is a playoff-type intensity and atmosphere,” Curry said.

Healthy at last, Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years following two serious injuries and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.

“Jordan Poole, wow, what a playoff debut,” Thompson said. “He’s just incredible. What a star in the making.”

The perimeter combination of Curry, Poole, and Thompson proved too much for the Nuggets — with Poole acknowledging “it’s pretty lethal.”

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, facing stifling defense in the paint from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.