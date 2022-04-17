fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Marcus Smart a finalist for NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated April 17, 2022, 31 minutes ago
The tight defensive work on opposing players this season by the Celtics' Marcus Smart (right) was noticed around the league.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and Suns forward Mikal Bridges are finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, the league announced Sunday.

“I think my defense and my game speaks for itself, but I’m really focused on this next game we have on Wednesday,” Smart said. “It would be an honor to win it, it’s an honor to be mentioned, but I’m playing for something bigger, and right now my focus is actually on the next game.”

Smart was first-team All-Defensive in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Since the award was established in the 1983, only one Celtic has won the honor: Kevin Garnett in the championship 2007-08 season.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

