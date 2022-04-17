Marcus Smart a finalist for NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and Suns forward Mikal Bridges are finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, the league announced Sunday.

“I think my defense and my game speaks for itself, but I’m really focused on this next game we have on Wednesday,” Smart said. “It would be an honor to win it, it’s an honor to be mentioned, but I’m playing for something bigger, and right now my focus is actually on the next game.”