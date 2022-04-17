Mike Trout apparently OK after taking slider off hand in Angels’ win

“Like a normal day, I probably just turn like this [turning his left shoulder in] and just get hit,” Trout said.

Trout was struck by a 1-and-1 slider from Rangers righthander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He said he had difficultly picking up the 81 miles-per-hour pitch in the shadows on a day when Globe Life Field’s roof was open, and he lowered his hands to protect his midsection.

Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Advertisement

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I just decided, let’s get it looked at, get some ice on it, and get you back sooner,” Maddon said. He added he’ll “more than likely” sit Trout for a game Monday night at Houston.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He doubled on a flare to short right field during the Angels’ three-run third inning in which they took a 4-1 lead.

Ronald Acuña Jr. set to start minor-league rehab

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.

“I’m sure he’s excited to play real games under lights,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said before his team played at San Diego. “It’s winding down to where we can get him back. That will be a boost for this club.”

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Acuña is a two-time All-Star and was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury, and was left as a spectator for Atlanta’s World Series title run.

Baltimore ace John Means moved to 60-day injured list

Baltimore transferred lefthander John Means to the 60-day injured list with a sprained elbow prior to its 5-0 victory over the Yankees.

Manager Brandon Hyde conceded Saturday it would be a while before Means pitched again, and that the 28-year-old lefty — who threw a no-hitter less than a year ago and started for the O’s on Opening Day — was seeking second opinions about his injury.

In happier news for the hosts, Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Orioles took two of three against New York, with both victories coming in their final at-bat.

Odor, who played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season, went to the plate as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and two out, and singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1).

New York starter Nestor Cortes was terrific for five-plus innings, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and a walk. Cortes threw an immaculate inning in the fourth, striking out the side on nine pitches.

Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez takes leave for cancer treatment

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and said in a statement released by Sportsnet before Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Oakland that the game would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors,” Martinez said. “I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the mean time I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”

Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City, and Milwaukee. Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games on TSN, and he’s also worked for ESPN, TBS, and the Baltimore Orioles. He joined Sportsnet’s Blue Jays television crew in 2010.

He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001, but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

Mark Shapiro, the team’s president and CEO, called Martinez a dear friend of the Blue Jays and a fixture in the Canadian baseball community.

“We have no doubt Buck will face the road ahead with courage, determination, and his signature positivity,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing him at the ballpark and on the broadcast again soon.”

Advertisement

In the game, Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice for the AL East leaders. Jordan Romano extended his Blue Jays record streak of consecutive save conversions to 29 and leads the majors with six saves.

Also Sunday, Jays lefthander Hyun Jin Ryu went on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. He was pulled after just four innings Saturday.

Rays break skid, pound White Sox

Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox, 9-3, to stop a four-game slide. Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejía each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay scored four in the first, then pulled away with a four-run eighth . . . Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind to beat Washington, 5-3, to take the four-game series. Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0. He had three hits, including an eighth-inning triple, in Saturday’s victory and is 8-for-16 in his first six games this season . . . Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run in the Cubs’ 6-4 victory over Colorado. The first-year outfielder from Japan is batting .400 and has reached base in all nine games to begin his Cubs career . . . The Dodgers completed their first four-game home sweep of Cincinnati since 1975 with a 9-1 rout in which Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, and Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball. Freeman’s former team, the Braves, arrive in Chavez Ravine for a three-game series beginning Monday . . . Sunday’s game between Kansas City and Detroit was postponed because of inclement weather, and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on July 11. The Tigers host the Yankees for three games beginning Tuesday.