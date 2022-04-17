Early observations from Celtics-Nets

▪ The Celtics’ stars were scuffling at the start, but Al Horford ensured that the team would stay afloat. The veteran big man hit a pair of 3-pointers, ran the court and threw down an alley-oop on a fast-break, and came up with a steal before he was fouled. Afterward, he walked toward the crowd and subtly flexed, much to the delight of the fans. He’s been waiting for this opportunity after two essentially lost years, and he really believes this season can turn into something special.

▪ Brooklyn’s offense was disjointed early, partly because of Boston’s swarming, switching scheme. The Nets committed six turnovers in the first six minutes, with the Celtics using quick hands to swipe the ball away on drives.

▪ The Nets also committed seven early fouls, but the Celtics quickly caught up to them in that department in a first quarter that turned into a whistle-filled slog. In all, there were 18 total fouls called in the period, the most in the first quarter of any game this season. Once a foul tone is set, it can be difficult for referees to escape it. If a touch foul is called at one end, it has to be called at the other. But it did not make for enthralling viewing.

▪ The rush of fouls also resulted in some foul trouble. Celtics center Daniel Theis picked up his third early in the second quarter and sat for the rest of the half, and Boston caught a break a couple of minutes later when Horford appeared to foul Kevin Durant — it would have been Horford’s third — but the foul was ultimately given to Marcus Smart. Nets center Andre Drummond collected his fourth late in the second quarter.

▪ Jayson Tatum had a difficult start on offense but stayed engaged by flinging some timely and accurate passes. He did well to escape double teams and had seven first-half assists. Then late in the second quarter he began to find a rhythm as a scorer. He hit a deep 3-pointer, poured in a tough baseline fadeaway over Durant, and got to the rim by attacking Nic Claxton.

▪ Durant struggled in the first half, going 2 for 10 from the field. He was clearly and rightfully the focus of Boston’s attack and he appeared frustrated at times. Late in the second quarter he finally had an opening for a drive and a layup, but Smart stepped in and did an excellent job of staying vertical and challenging Durant at the rim, forcing an awkward miss.

▪ With the score tied at 63 early in the third, the Celtics took control with a 9-0 run that was sparked by Smart and included one awful play by Brooklyn. After a pair of Theis free throws, Kyrie Irving took the ball to inbound it from the baseline, but all four of his teammates ran upcourt. Irving put his arms in the air as if to say, ”A little help?” A pair of teammates finally started heading back in his direction, but Irving bounced a long, careless pass that Smart gobbled up before soaring in for a dunk. Smart followed with three 3-pointers as Boston stretched its lead to 15. It was surprising that Nets coach Steve Nash didn’t call a timeout after that messy play to regroup.

▪ The Nets whittled away at the 15-point deficit in the third and appeared to have an easy two-on-one fast break in the final minute that would have pulled them within 4. But Boston punched back behind its defense, which has been a constant this year. Brown swooped in and blocked that shot, and Tatum blocked a Durant attempt on Brooklyn’s next possession, and by the end of the third the lead was back to 96-85.

▪ There’s been a lot of buzz about Nets point guard Ben Simmons potentially making his season debut during this series. It’s certainly possible Brooklyn just didn’t want him to show anything that could be endlessly dissected in the coming days. But during pregame warm-ups, Simmons hardly looked like a player who is a week away from playing in a real game. He spent about a half-hour just standing still and tossing passes to his teammates.

▪ For the old-school crowd: The moments before the opening tipoff generally look like family reunions, with starters on both teams exchanging hugs and handshakes. But the start of this game did not feel like that. There were a few courteous head nods between the two sides, but that was about it. Irving usually has lengthier greetings because these are his former teammates, but it didn’t happen in this one.

