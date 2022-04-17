Tanner Houck indicates he’s not vaccinated, won’t be able to start in Toronto next week

While it isn’t a league mandate that players receive the vaccine, it is a requirement for travelers going to Canada. That means Houck, who was in line to start next Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, wouldn’t be allowed to travel or pitch in that game.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told the Globe. “So, that’s all I really got to say on it.”

In order to enter Canada, the country requires at least two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The second dose of Pfizer or Moderna — or the one dose of Johnson and Johnson — would have to come at least 14 calendar days prior to entering the country.

Advertisement

Houck admitted not being eligible to pitch as a result of the vaccine mandate isn’t a good feeling.

“I’m definitely bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said. “But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so. Anything I can do for this team to help them win, I’ll do it.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.