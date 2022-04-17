Time and again, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has shifted players in and out of the lineup, and it worked well in Saturday’s victory over the Penguins

The Bruins are 240-106-46 (.671) since Cassidy was named as Claude Julien’s successor. When the postseason begins in the first week of May (opponent TBD), it will be Cassidy’s 67th playoff game with the Black and Gold and the club’s 12th series under his watch.

It is the sixth year in row the Bruins have reached the Cup tournament with Bruce Cassidy as their bench boss. We’re back to taking the playoffs for granted again, even though the Bruins finished out of the running in the two seasons prior to Cassidy’s arrival, and appeared on the fast track to a third straight DNQ when he arrived in Feb. 2017.

The Bruins will report back to work Monday morning in Brighton as made men, their ticket punched for the playoffs after Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Penguins.

“You do get more comfortable with your decisions — and the confidence to make them,” Cassidy said recently, dismissing the idea that any coach ever feels he’s mastered his craft. “I know I am from my first go-round [as a head coach in Washington] 20 years ago. Over time, you learn every day in this business. Use your eyes and ears, you should be a better coach, as long as you have the passion.”

Immediately upon his arrival, Cassidy made clear he was willing to change line combinations during games, and move players in and out of the lineup when sensing a dip in performance. It was, and has continued to be, a stark contrast to Julien’s methods. Julien almost never changed the composition of his trios once the puck dropped, and lineup changes were rare.

In his two most recent switcheroos, Cassidy sat out Trent Frederic Thursday vs. Ottawa, the young winger guilty of an ill-timed penalty two nights earlier that helped set the stage for a 4-2 loss to the Blues.

On Saturday, sensing a dip in Tomas Nosek’s play in recent outings, Cassidy moved the durable Czech center to the press box — which put ex-BC Eagle Marc McLaughlin as the pivot man on the fourth line and reunited Frederic with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith.

The admonished Frederic responded with the afternoon’s opening goal against the Penguins, setting the stage for the victory that clinched the playoff berth. It was a prime example of Cassidy being quick to give players a second chance, a better example of an eager player responding.

Will Nosek be back in there when the Bruins take the ice Tuesday night in St. Louis? The bet is yes, but the guessing game is part of what helps, shall we say, tease out results when players aren’t guaranteed roster spots.

From a coach’s perspective, it often takes time to develop the kind of conviction to make those roster moves.

“For me, it took that first year here in Boston,” noted Cassidy, “and probably have the second chance [following being dismissed as Caps coach], having a little success and earn the respect of the guys. I think that’s when you start to turn the corner a little bit and say, ‘OK, I can do this … certainly not master it, but I can do it,‘ you know?”

The younger Cassidy, the one whose tour lasted less than a season-and-a-half with the Caps, needed time to build the confidence it takes to shift players in and out of spots. Too much change, even with the hope it will bring better results, sometimes can fall flat or actually become counterproductive.

“I didn’t doubt myself in Washington,” said Cassidy. “There were just situations that came up that you wonder, ‘Am I making the right call today?’ Things like practicing after losses … ways to hold guys accountable … different ways to do those things without upsetting the applecart. Over time, you learn to handle those decisions better.”

Working on the power play

Priority No. 1 at Monday morning’s skate will be working on an 0-for-25 power play drought that has been stymied over the last seven games (elapsed time: 40:55). Erik Haula stands as the last Bruins to score on the man advantage, connecting vs. the Blue Jackets April 2 … A big step in getting the PP back on track would be to have top gun David Pastrnak (pulled oblique) back in the lineup launching one-timers from the left-wing faceoff circle. Cassidy on Saturday gave no firm indication when Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm (knee) or Linus Ullmark (rattled by a shot off the facemask Thursday) would be back on the job. “When they’re ready, they’re in,” said Cassidy, dismissing any suggestion that one or all might be eased back into the lineup with only seven games to go before the playoffs … Don’t be surprised, however, if Cassidy allows veteran center Patrice Bergeron a game or two off down the stretch. Bergeron has taken advantage of some “maintenance” respites on practice days of late. Now that McLaughlin has had a look at center, a returning Nosek could allow McLaughlin to stay in the middle and give Bergeron a break … After an eight-game scoring streak in which he piled up a dozen assists (0-12—12), defenseman Charlie McAvoy was zeroed out over the last three games … Headed into Sunday’s play, McAvoy ranked 11th overall in scoring (8-44—52) among NHL defensemen … Top scorer Brad Marchand (31-42—73) has gone seven straight games without a goal and hasn’t potted one on the power play since March 16 at Minnesota … Haula’s goal for the 2-1 lead Saturday, his 15th of the season, initially was awarded to linemate Taylor Hall, but review showed Hall did not make a last touch from his perch at the right post. Now with 109 career goals, Haula’s only season with more than 15 goals was in 2017-18 when he knocked home 29 with Vegas … Don’t look know, but it’s possible the Bruins, who waltzed the Cup along Broadway 50 years ago, could open the postseason, yep, back on the Great White Way.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.