This week’s TV: Shows born to be binged, Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit,’ and ‘Barry’ is back

Some shows are meant to be binged. They’re best experienced in a rush, without the breathing time between episodes to think too much. They’re not necessarily of the highest quality, which means they’re not worth pondering across a few months. They’re like airport or beach reads: built for quick consumption, distraction, and enjoyment. Generally, we find them on Netflix.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers April 18-24.

“Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “Mad Men,” and “Fargo” are not binge shows. Sure, binge them if you like, but they’re best experienced, in my opinion, with time in between the hours, to fully understand what went down and to imagine what could happen next. Likewise “Severance,” the workplace thriller, deserves time, so the concept can seep into you imagination and so you can feel some connection to the characters.

I’m thinking about this distinction because of “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the new David E. Kelley series that premiered last week on Netflix. It is the kind of mystery that was born to be binged. You really don’t want to think about it too much, because that would lead to an awareness of the story’s weaknesses, which are many. It was made for a quick thrill, which it more or less delivers.

It’s like “You,” or “Clickbait,” or “The Stranger,” or “Behind Her Eyes,” all on Netflix — an opportunity to breeze through a season without turning on your brain.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” — which, if renewed, will track a different fictional scandal each season — is a lot like one of Kelley’s HBO shows, “The Undoing” with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. This one is set in London, where a member of Parliament played by Rupert Friend is accused of raping an employee with whom he was having an affair. Sienna Miller is his wife, who stands by him, despite the affair. Meanwhile, Michelle Dockery, the barrister prosecuting the MP, is holding on to a few secrets.

I enjoyed watching the six-episode season (not to be confused with Amazon’s excellent “A Very British Scandal” with Claire Foy; see below), but I’d never argue that it’s of a high quality. The music is manipulative, the camerawork is a bit too busy, the unbelievability factor is sky high, and the plot twists are absurd. It was entertainment at its fastest and loosest.

Chiwetel Ejiofor in "The Man Who Fell To Earth." Aimee Spinks/SHOWTIME

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I’ve seen Amazon’s “A Very British Scandal,” and it’s good, with Claire Foy doing some of her best work. The three-episode miniseries, premiering on Friday, is from the team behind Hugh Grant’s excellent “A Very English Scandal.” This time, the swirl of deceit involves the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, whose 1963 divorce trial kept the tabloids buzzing with evidence including X-rated photos, a forged letter, and diary entries. Paul Bettany costars as the other half of the warring couple. Here’s the preview.

2. Are you ready to revisit the ‘gate of all ‘gates, Watergate, which is turning 50? Based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn” from Leon Neyfakh, “Gaslit” is an eight-episode political tale that zeroes in on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts, the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, played by an unrecognizable Sean Penn. (Check them out in the preview.) The epic cast also includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Chris Messina, Patton Oswalt, and Hamish Linklater. It premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on Starz.

3. “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is loosely based on the 1963 Walter Tevis novel and the 1976 Nicolas Roeg movie starring David Bowie. This series adaptation, created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alien who arrives on Earth at a pivotal point in human history. Naomi Harris plays the scientist who befriends him, with Rob Delaney, Jimmi Simpson, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, Sonya Cassidy, and Bill Nighy also in the cast. It premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

4. A new four-part documentary due Friday on Apple TV+ chronicles the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Called “They Call Me Magic,” it looks into his work on the basketball court as well as his efforts to change the conversation around HIV. Rick Famuyiwa directs, and the interviewees include Magic and his family, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, and Barack Obama.

Kit Connor (left) and Joe Locke in Netflix's "Heartstopper." ROB YOUNGSON

5. “Heartstopper” is a British YA coming-of-age story about the possible romance between two high school kids, Charlie and Nick, played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor, respectively. Charlie is openly gay, and he is drawn to deskmate Nick, a rugby player who appears to be straight. Is he chasing impossibility? The show, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, is based on the graphic novel and Web comic by Alice Oseman, who also wrote this series.

6. PBS’s “Frontline” premieres a new three-parter on climate change on Tuesday. It’s called “The Power of Big Oil,” and it explores the lengths the fossil fuel industry has gone to cast doubt on climate science and to block action for decades. The docuseries premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2.

7. A trio of good series return this week. Netflix’s “Russian Doll” is back after three years with Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia finding a time portal. Annie Murphy costars, on Wednesday. HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” premieres on Thursday, with Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie now sober and helping the CIA, with Sharon Stone and Margaret Cho in the cast. And season three of HBO’s “Barry” is here on Sunday, with Bill Hader’s title character still trying to leave contract killing behind.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Mayans M.C.” A two-hour fourth-season premiere. FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“Captive Audience” A documentary revisiting the case of Steven Stayner, who was kidnapped at 7 and returned home nearly a decade later. Hulu, Thursday

