Was ‘Pam & Tommy’ fair to the real Pam?

Q. How on earth did you enjoy “Pam & Tommy”? Not only was it bad, it exploited Pamela Anderson all over again. I’ve read that she was very upset by the series.

ICK

A. We disagree about the quality of the show, which I thought was thoughtfully constructed and powerfully acted by the two leads, Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The couple’s 1990s sex tape and how it went viral is the story of how America has changed in the decades since. It’s also a story of sexism and hypocrisy, as Tommy was greeted with high fives while Pam was treated with contempt and shame. I found “Pam & Tommy” very sympathetic to what Anderson went through, reframing her experience in light of misogyny.