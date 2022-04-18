Was ‘Pam & Tommy’ fair to the real Pam?

Q. How on earth did you enjoy “Pam & Tommy”? Not only was it bad, it exploited Pamela Anderson all over again. I’ve read that she was very upset by the series.
ICK
A. We disagree about the quality of the show, which I thought was thoughtfully constructed and powerfully acted by the two leads, Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The couple’s 1990s sex tape and how it went viral is the story of how America has changed in the decades since. It’s also a story of sexism and hypocrisy, as Tommy was greeted with high fives while Pam was treated with contempt and shame. I found “Pam & Tommy” very sympathetic to what Anderson went through, reframing her experience in light of misogyny.
Advertisement
But you raise a really important point about exploitation. Should the show, based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article, only have been made with Anderson’s authorization?
It’s complicated, in some ways. But they are public figures, and part of history, and that changes everything. Should Anna Sorokin have been consulted for “Inventing Anna,” and should Elizabeth Holmes have been involved in “The Dropout”? What about Michelle and Barack Obama, who are portrayed in the new series “The First Lady,” as well as a number of other movies and series? No, I don’t think so at all. Indeed, authorized biographies and histories often lead to some of the dullest and least insightful portraits you’ll find.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.