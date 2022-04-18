Apollo Global is interested in helping finance a bid for Twitter

Apollo Global Management Inc. is interested in helping finance a bid for Twitter Inc. following Elon Musk’s $43 billion unsolicited offer to take the company private, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Apollo is considering backing a potential deal for Twitter and could provide Musk or another bidder like private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP with equity or debt to support an offer, the person said, declining to be named because the discussions are private. The participation could come in the form of credit or preferred equity, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported Apollo’s interest.