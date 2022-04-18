‘On borrowed time’: A landmark 123-year-old smokestack in Plymouth to be demolished

“It’s long overdue,” said Plymouth building Commissioner Nick Mayo during a March 29 Select Board meeting . “Something should have been done with this tower a long time ago, and unfortunately it wasn’t.”

The demolition plan, which has been met with some opposition, was made after engineers determined even staging for repairs could send the 210-foot-high structure and its 500,000 bricks crashing to the ground along a popular seaside path.

A landmark smokestack on the edge of the ocean in North Plymouth will come down next month, after the town’s building commissioner determined the 123-year-old structure ― once part of the historic Plymouth Cordage Company complex ― is at risk of collapsing.

The Cordage Company, founded in 1824, was once the largest manufacturer of rope and twine in the world, and the town’s largest employer. The company built the smokestack around 1899, and though the plant shut down in 1972, it has long served as a symbol of the town’s industrial past. Since the Cordage rope factory closed, the massive campus has gone through several incarnations, including as a shopping mall. Today, some of the surviving mill buildings are home to medical offices, startups, and restaurants.

“Everybody thinks Plymouth is the pilgrims, but this is Plymouth’s other history,” said Lucile Leary, who heads the Plymouth Cordage Historical Society.

The 55-acre Cordage Park is also the site of Harborwalk apartment complex adjacent to an MBTA commuter rail station that has been idle since last year due to T budget cuts but is expected to resume service in July.

To some, the demolition of the smokestack appeared to come about suddenly. But the owners of the land had been wary about its stability for months, said Kristin Ligouri of Cordage Commerce Center, the site’s property manager. Janco Development, a private real estate and development firm, owns Cordage, including the land the smokestack sits on.

Ligouri said the center contacted Best Chimney Services in September to inspect the smokestack because of the large crack near the top of the structure.

The Cordage smokestack in North Plymouth is coming down. The town decided it needed to be demolished immediately due to safety concerns regarding its unstable structure. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Best Chimney visited the site in October and provided its report the next month. Ligouri said Cordage contacted Mayo in March after evaluating the findings.

Mayo told town officials that Joseph Jannetty of Janco called him to discuss the process for taking down the smokestack, as part of plans for future development on the property, a parcel with spectacular views of Plymouth Bay. A town bylaw delays the demolition of buildings 75 years or older, unless he determined a safety concern warranted emergency action.

Jannetty then shared the results of the report from the fall, and Mayo requested he obtain a second opinion from a structural engineer.

When the results of that review became available last month, Mayo determined the structure needed to come down immediately and issued a demolition order.

Safety fencing surrounded the Cordage smokestack in North Plymouth. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Leary said she knew the smokestack “was on borrowed time.”

Demolition is now scheduled for the week of May 9. Ligouri said the company performing the demolition, Costello Dismantling, is still figuring out the logistics. An implosion is not an option because of the smokestack’s proximity to nearby buildings, she said.

“It sounds more like it will be an isolated demolition . . . done very slowly from the top down so that it’s as safe as possible,” Leary said.

News of the impending demolition has dismayed some Plymouth residents, including Janice Drew, whose grandfather, two uncles, and stepfather worked for Plymouth Cordage.

“To those of us whose families toiled in the mills, that stack is a memorial to them,” she said in an e-mail.

Despite the engineering reports, some people around town suspect the smokestack is coming down to make way for more development on prime waterfront real estate. A rendering on Janco’s website shows a plans for new development, including waterfront apartments, where the smokestack stands.

On the left, a Google Maps screenshot shows the North Plymouth waterfront, including the smokestack next to the pier. On the right, a rendering from Janco Development shows a plan for new apartments on the waterfront. Screenshots

Ligouri said the rendering shows a “very early” concept and that no plans have been approved.

The town says it will collaborate with the Plymouth Community Preservation Committee and Cordage Commerce Center on a way to memorialize the smokestack.

Leary said she takes solace in knowing that its demise will not affect the adjacent renovated rope mill that is now occupied by businesses, including Atrius Health doctors’ offices and rehabilitation services.

"That is where the people were; they didn't work in a chimney," she said. "But again, it's an icon ― you can see it from everywhere, and I get it."

























Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.