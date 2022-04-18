Etsy sellers say fee hikes are gouging their incomes

More than 82,000 people — 29,000 of whom claim to be Etsy sellers, according to two strike organizers — have signed a petition supporting sellers’ demands that the company cut recently increased seller fees, among other proposed reforms. Many sellers shut their virtual shops down for the past week, uploading banners on their pages noting that they were on strike.

Over the past week, thousands of Etsy sellers have gone on strike to protest fee hikes for vendors and increased demands for sellers that they allege make it harder for them to do business on the site and undermine Etsy’s mission to support the work of artists and other small business owners.

A group of two women and four nonbinary people organized the strike — mostly over Reddit and the messaging app Discord, where a group of more than 600 sellers have been in constant contact, fielding media requests and strategizing next steps.

Two of the lead organizers and three sellers who took part in the strike told The Washington Post that recent policy changes on the platform have transformed it from a refuge for marginalized people seeking to start their own businesses — including many women, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities — into a place that replicates some of the real-world economic barriers those people face to earning a living wage.

”People see us as hobbyists, or crafters, or just people doing something on the side … they don’t see what’s happening here is exploitation,” said Mattie Boyd, 32, one of the lead organizers of the strike and a nonbinary Etsy vendor who said they earn a full-time income from selling punk-inspired T-shirts and accessories geared towards queer and trans communities on the site.

”People are willing to write off the plight of Etsy sellers because people don't take us seriously, but the reality is we depend on the platform, a lot of us, to make a living,” they added.

Etsy has promoted the fact that it attracts sellers who have been historically underrepresented as entrepreneurs. Last year, Etsy chief executive Josh Silverman appeared on CNN to discuss the high number of women who are Etsy sellers, characterizing the platform as an ”on-ramp for women all around the world.”

A 2021 Etsy report notes that the site has more than 5.3 million active sellers around the world, 32 percent of whom rely on Etsy for their sole income and 25 percent of whom have children to support. According to that report, 79 percent of the site’s US sellers are women, compared to the rate of 42 percent of American women overall who run their own businesses independently, according to a 2021 report from the Small Business Administration. And according to the Etsy report, 14 percent of Etsy sellers identify as LGBTQIA+ — double the proportion of LGBTQIA+ people in the US population.

The Etsy report does not measure the number of sellers with disabilities, nor the intersections of sellers’ genders and races — though it notes that 76 percent of Etsy sellers are white.

Etsy did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Post.

The sellers' petition outlines five demands, two of which concern sellers' fees.

Sellers are demanding Etsy cancel the recent increase of the transaction fees sellers pay on each purchase, which the platform announced in February would go from 5 percent to 6.5 percent. That increase took effect last Monday, the first day of the strike.

For Boyd, getting notified of the fee hike was ”the straw that broke the camel’s back,” they said, adding that ”it came at a time when there were a lot of us [who] were really having issues with some other problems that have kind of been developing over the past few years.”

One of those boiling frustrations concerned offsite ads, which the platform introduced in 2020 and which advertise items sold on Etsy on search engines and social media sites. If a customer clicks on one of the ads and makes a purchase on the Etsy shop within 30 days, Etsy charges the seller a minimum 12 percent fee on the order. Only Etsy vendors who earn less than $10,000 annually from the site can opt out of offsite ads, and those vendors also pay a higher fee — 15 percent per order from offsite ads. In their petition, the sellers call for Etsy to allow all sellers to be able to opt out of the offsite ads.

On top of the transaction and offsite ad fees, Etsy sellers also pay various other expenses, including shipping costs and a listing fee of 20 cents per item. Other sites' fee structures tend to be more variable than Etsy's: eBay allows sellers to list up to 250 items for free, and charges a final sale fee that varies based on the specific product, while Amazon charges 99 cents per listing for individual sellers, or a $39.99 monthly subscription fee for ”professional” sellers with higher volumes, plus a referral fee for each item sold that differs based on the product and a closing fee of $1.80 on some products.

For 39-year-old Rhode Island resident Kristi Cassidy, one of the strike organizers and an Etsy seller since 2006 who earns a supplemental income from the site, the site's fee increases have resulted in about a two-thirds loss of her income since 2019.

”It's gotten to the point where I don't even make minimum wage anymore,” Cassidy said.