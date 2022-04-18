Treasury uses tax day to press its case for more funding

As millions of Americans raced to finish filing their tax returns Monday, the Biden administration made another plea for Congress to give the IRS more money. The call for funding to modernize the agency and beef up its enforcement staff comes as IRS and Treasury Department officials have complained that they are facing an extraordinarily challenging tax season because of staff shortages and the complexity associated with distributing pandemic relief money. The Biden administration’s proposals to provide the IRS with $80 billion over a decade have thus far fallen flat in Congress. The agency started this tax season buried in a backlog of more than 20 million tax returns from previous years, leaving many taxpayers frustrated about delayed refunds. The IRS has been holding job fairs with the aim of hiring 10,000 new employees to clear the backlog by the end of the year. Despite the Biden administration’s continuing push for more money for the agency, it was not clear if that proposal would make it into any legislation that Democrats could pass. Republicans have staunchly opposed providing the IRS with more funding. ― NEW YORK TIMES

CONGRESS

Warren seeks details about how Intuit’s free Tax-filing program works

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren along with US representatives Katie Porter and Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, want information from TurboTax software maker Intuit Inc about how much money the company makes off of low- and middle-income filers, and information about how many Intuit employees previously worked for federal agencies. In a public letter sent Monday addressed to Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi, the trio accuse the company of misleading consumers and using former government officials to shield it from government action. The Federal Trade Commission recently sued the company over its advertisements for free filing services, claiming deceptive practices. The Democrats ask Intuit to provide information on the amount of money it makes from taxpayers who make $73,000 or below and would thus be eligible for free filing, and how many government officials it has employed since 1999. Representatives for Intuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement released after the FTC filed suit last month, the company’s general counsel denied accusations made against Intuit, and argued that the company is in compliance with the IRS Free File program. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

World Bank scales back its forecast for global economic growth this year

The World Bank is slashing its forecast for global economic growth this year, citing the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the lingering effects of the pandemic. The World Bank now expects the global economy to grow at a rate of 3.2 percent in 2022, down from its previous estimate of 4.1 percent, its president, David Malpass, said Monday morning. The World Bank estimated that the global economy grew 5.7 percent last year. The updated projection comes as policymakers from around the world head to Washington this week for the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. “We begin this spring meeting facing severe overlapping crises,” Malpass said during a briefing with reporters. “There’s COVID, inflation, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” Malpass said these forces were expected to drive up global poverty rates as the world copes with sudden increases in prices of energy, fertilizer and food. Rising interest rates are expected to slow growth and exacerbate inequality, he said. The World Bank is predicting a sharp contraction in the economies of Russia and Ukraine, and Malpass said nearby countries in Europe and Central Asia would feel the effects. Consumers in advanced economies are expected to reduce their spending this year as gasoline prices rise. — NEW YORK TIMES

WORKPLACE EQUITY

Amazon agrees to independent racial equity audit led by former AG Lynch

Amazon.com Inc. said it agreed to undergo an independent racial equity audit, joining companies including Citigroup Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. in performing such reviews. The audit ― an analysis of companies to see whether their businesses cause and perpetuate discrimination ― will be led by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, a partner at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Amazon said in a proxy statement. The review will measure any disparate racial impacts on Amazon’s US hourly employees resulting from policies, programs, and practices, the world’s largest online retailer said. The Seattle-based company said it will publish the audit’s results once completed. New York State Common Retirement Fund filed a shareholder resolution with Amazon in 2021, asking for a racial audit. The request cited alleged discrimination of the company’s Black and Latinx workers, their low wages and exposure to dangerous working conditions, including COVID-19, as well as air pollution from distribution facilities located in minority neighborhoods While the proposal failed, it garnered 44.2 percent of votes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, the highest of all racial-audit resolutions filed in last year’s shareholder meetings. The New York pension plan filed a similar proposal for Amazon’s May 25 annual meeting. Amazon is advising shareholders to vote against the resolution because the company is now doing an audit. Amazon joins other companies, including Citigroup, that have agreed to perform racial audits after initially pushing back against doing them. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Verizon boosts starting pay to $20 an hour in tight job market

Verizon Communications Inc. is the latest wireless carrier to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour, reflecting the tighter job market and a push by labor organizers to unionize retail and customer service employees. New staffers answering customer calls and working in stores at Verizon will start at that rate, and existing employees who make less will get raises, according to a release Monday. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment,” Krista Bourne, chief operating officer for Verizon Consumer Group, said in the release. Late last year, mobile phone competitor T-Mobile US Inc. bumped up its starting pay to $20 an hour from $15 in response to a challenging recruiting environment during the pandemic. AT&T Inc. hasn’t made any widespread wage increases but may do so now, said John Byrne, an analyst with GlobalData. AT&T declined to comment on starting wages, but says its customer service employees make an average of $26 an hour in total pay. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

OPIOIDS

J&J subsidiary settles with West Virginia for $99 million over opioid crisis

West Virginia will receive $99 million in a settlement finalized Monday with Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the drug maker’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state that has long led the nation in drug overdose deaths. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he believes West Virginia’s settlement is the largest in the country per capita with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, which has faced opioid litigation in dozens of communities throughout the United States. The attorney general said the figure is reflective of the severity of the opioid crisis in West Virginia. “We think it represents a major step forward to start to get money in the door to help West Virginians who have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said from his state Capitol office. The settlement was announced at the start of the third week of testimony in the state’s case against Janssen, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan, and their family of companies. The companies are accused of downplaying or failing to mention the risks of addiction associated with opioid use in West Virginia while overstating the prescription drugs’ benefits. A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson and Janssen said the settlement is not an “admission of liability or wrongdoing” by the company. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

