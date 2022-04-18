20-year-old Henry Richard, older brother of Martin Richard, running 2022 Boston Marathon

Bill Richard said he’s certain Henry Richard, Martin’s older brother, will feel Martin’s presence as well as he participates in the race today. Martin would have turned 18 this coming June.

“We always feel him,” said Bill Richard of his son Martin, who was 8 when he was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon explosions near the finish line, in an interview with the radio station.

The older brother of Martin Richard is running the Boston Marathon today, and his father told WBZ News Radio that he believes Martin will be watching his 20-year-old sibling as the family gathers at the finish line to cheer him on.

“It’ll be emotional,” Bill Richard said of his son Henry’s participation in the race. “We know he’s doing this for himself and for his brother and to hopefully prove that even though times were really hard on him for a while, you persevere and you run a marathon.”

Henry Richard’s bib number is 16985, according to the Boston Athletic Association’s online runner tracker. He’s enrolled at Pace University in the Class of 2025.

Following the 2013 tragedy - in which the Richards’ daughter, Jane, then 7, also lost her leg - the family launched the Martin Richard Foundation to promote the values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness, and peace. Jane Richard is currently enrolled at Thayer Academy and will graduate from the Braintree high school in 2024, according to the foundation.

The Richards, of Dorchester, also became a driving force behind the creation of Martin’s Park, a 1-acre public park and playground overlooking Fort Point Channel that opened in June 2019.

The Foundation says on its website that it celebrated its final marathon season in 2020, when the race was a virtual event owing to the pandemic.

“We congratulate the 1,148 Team MR8 runners who, through seven years of endurance fundraising, have built a Legacy Fund that fuels all Foundation grant making,” the site says. “We are tremendously proud of this loyal, accomplished community of athletes and volunteers whose decision to #RunForMore has helped build a movement for people of all ages to get engaged in their communities.”

The foundation also posted a tribute to Martin via Facebook on Friday morning, the ninth anniversary of his death.

“Today, especially, we remember Martin’s kind heart, his loyalty to friends and family, and his love for the Boston Red Sox and Opening Day at Fenway Park,” the tribute said above a photo of a smiling Martin in a Red Sox uniform.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.