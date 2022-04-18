Adrianne Haslet running the Marathon with Shalane Flanagan as her support runner

Haslet’s running today for the first time in four years as a para athlete, with Olympian Shalane Flanagan as her support runner. Flanagan retired from professional running in 2019.

The tracker said Haslet, 41, is wearing bib number 246 and had reached the halfway point of the race at 12:11 p.m. She’s expected to finish at 2:33 p.m., per the tracker.

Adrianne Haslet, the ballroom dancer who lost a leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon explosions, is running in today’s race and was approaching the halfway mark of the 26-mile course shortly before 12:15 p.m, according to the official online race tracker .

Advertisement

“Boston, it’s time,” Haslet tweeted Sunday night. “Time for 26.2 miles of Boston Strong strength, grit, and perseverance. Time for the rest of the world to see our (expletive) city in its true colors. Time for kids everywhere to see what someone who looks like me can do. Time to run. Time for fun. WE RIDE AT DAWN.”

Haslet had said in a February Instagram posting that she asked Flanagan to join her for Monday’s race back in December.

“I was immediately drawn to her relentless drive and passion to empower other women in the sport she loves,” Haslet wrote. “I walked away from that conversation thinking, I want what she’s having!! It was Shalane who inspired me to become a runner. Throughout the years she has lifted me up through setbacks, stood beside me in tragedy, and been a steadfast cheerleader.”

On Monday, Haslet’s tweet about the race drew encouraging replies from well-wishers.

“You are amazing-Good luck!” one person tweeted.

Wrote another, “Best wishes for a great race!”

Haslet, who emerged as a symbol of resiliency after the 2013 bombings, overcame a second significant setback in January 2019 when she was struck by a vehicle in the Back Bay.

Advertisement

After a lengthy rehab, however, Haslett’s back today.

Material from Boston.com was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.