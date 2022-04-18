Beverly man helped rescue injured snowboarder in White Mountains; airlifted by helicopter

A Beverly, Mass., man played a key role in the rescue of a man who had to be airlifted by a National Guard helicopter after he got injured while snowboarding alone in the White Mountains of New Hampshire on Friday, authorities said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Patrick McQuaide, 31, of Pelham, N.H., was on a solo snowboarding trip in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when he fell and struck some rocks on a ski run in the Great Gulf known as Turkey Shoot.
The area where he got hurt is remote and does not have cell phone coverage, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.
Officials said John Dwyer, a 32-year-old resident of Beverly, happened to be skiing in the area and saw what happened. He immediately skied down to where McQuaide had fallen and activated the emergency SOS switch on his Garmin device and sent a message indicating that McQuaide was seriously injured and unable to walk, the statement said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Dwyer conservation officers received the notification at approximately 11:10 a.m. and contacted the Army National Guard for assistance with rescuing McQuaide, officials said.
Dwyer and another skier stayed with McQuaide until help arrived, officials said.
The Army National Guard flew a Black Hawk helicopter north from Concord and were able to hover over McQuaide and lower a medic down onto the slope. Dwyer then helped the medic place McQuaide into a litter that was hoisted up into the helicopter and he was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. for treatment, officials said.
