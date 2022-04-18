Beverly man helped rescue injured snowboarder in White Mountains; airlifted by helicopter

A Beverly, Mass., man played a key role in the rescue of a man who had to be airlifted by a National Guard helicopter after he got injured while snowboarding alone in the White Mountains of New Hampshire on Friday, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Patrick McQuaide, 31, of Pelham, N.H., was on a solo snowboarding trip in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when he fell and struck some rocks on a ski run in the Great Gulf known as Turkey Shoot.

The area where he got hurt is remote and does not have cell phone coverage, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.