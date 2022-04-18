CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski runs Boston Marathon again in honor of his daughter who died of cancer

Kaczynski’s daughter Francesca, who he calls “Beans,” was only six months old when she was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2020, according to his Team Beans fundraising website.

At 11:22 a.m. Monday, Kaczynski wrote on Twitter: “And we’re off! I’m dedicating each mile of the Boston Marathon to a different little fighter. Thank you to everyone who has helped us raise $500,000. There is still time to donate at http://TeamBeansMarathon.com .”

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski is running the Boston Marathon again in honor of his late daughter while raising money for other children who are fighting brain cancer.

“Francesca was a healthy and hearty girl who loved to nap on her dad on long walks in her carrier,” the website states. “She loved to watch Sesame Street videos and smiling at me. She was an outgoing, bold and curious baby whose huge, deep brown eyes loved to follow whatever I was doing. She loved eating and being held close.”

Within a week of his daughter’s diagnosis, Kaczynski moved to Boston so she could receive treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Hospital staff would gasp with joy at her incredible, infectious smile,” the website states. “They treated us like family and in the midst of the pandemic, became our family.”

Kaczynski’s daughter Francesca died on Christmas Eve.

Since then, “we have never been the same since and never will be,” the website states. “The kindness of the people in Boston – the struggling restaurant in Fenway Park that gave us a free meal when they learned our daughter had cancer, the nurses who were by our side while Francesca died. We will never, ever forget the good people who were there for us in our darkest moments.”

In 2021, Kaczynski ran the Boston Marathon while raising money for the Infant Brain Tumor Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He also dedicated each of the 26 miles to a child who is battling or has battled cancer, which he is doing again this year.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.