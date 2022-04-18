Crews rescue two men in separate incidents in White Mountains of N.H.

Hours later, a crew of volunteers and conservation officers hiked nearly 4 miles to reach an injured hiker who was attempting to summit Mount Eisenhower and had to be carried out, officials said in a separate statement Friday.

The first rescue involved an injured backcountry snowboarder who was airlifted by a National Guard helicopter after a man from Beverly, Mass., who was also skiing in the area, stopped to help, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement Monday.

Crews in New Hampshire made a pair of daring rescues in separate incidents in the White Mountains on Friday, as safety officials warned visitors of slippery and dangerous conditions.

“The trail conditions in the White Mountains still contain large amounts of snow and ice,” the Fish and Game Department said. Officials are urging anyone hiking in the White mountains to use crampons or microspikes to help grip the unsteady terrain.

The snowboarder, identified as 31-year-old Patrick McQuaide of Pelham, N.H., was on a solo trip in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when he fell and struck several rocks on a ski run in the Great Gulf known as Turkey Shoot, the Fish and Game Department said.

The area where he was hurt is remote and does not have cellphone coverage, the department said.

John Dwyer, a 32-year-old Beverly resident, was skiing in the area and saw what happened, officials said. Dwyer immediately skied down to where McQuaide had fallen and activated the emergency SOS switch on his GPS device. He sent a message indicating that McQuaide was seriously injured and unable to walk, the statement said.

Lieutenant Mark Ober of New Hampshire Fish and Game said the fact that someone was out there and saw what happened was “lifesaving” for McQuaide.

“This location is so remote, it rarely gets any skiers,” Ober said in a phone interview. “It just so happens, as luck would have it ... this other skier was there to witness it.”

Fish and Game conservation officers received the notification at approximately 11:10 a.m. and contacted the Army National Guard for assistance in rescuing McQuaide, officials said.

Dwyer and another skier stayed with McQuaide until help arrived, officials said.

The Army National Guard flew a Black Hawk helicopter north from Concord and hovered over McQuaide while lowering a medic down onto the slope. Dwyer then helped the medic place McQuaide into a litter that was hoisted into the helicopter, and he was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment, officials said.

Later Friday, at about 4:45 p.m., Fish and Game officials were notified of an injured hiker on the Crawford Path between Mount Pierce and Mount Eisenhower, the department said. The hiker, identified as Michael LaChance, 49, of Goffstown, N.H., had injured his lower leg after slipping on wet rocks and called 911 because he was unable to put weight on it, officials said.

A crew of 28 volunteers and eight conservation officers responded to the call, the department said. The first rescuer reached LaChance at 7:50 p.m., Ober said.

“His injury was assessed and treated on scene with a splint,” Fish and Game said in a statement. “He was then placed in a litter and carried out to the AMC [Appalachian Mountain Club] Highland Center, arriving just before midnight.”

LaChance was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H., in a personal vehicle, the department said.

“LaChance is an experienced hiker who was carrying enough gear and supplies in his pack to be able to spend the night on the ridge if necessary,” the statement said.

The volunteers came from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Mountain Rescue Services, the department said.

